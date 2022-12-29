Emily Thornberry 10am - 1pm
The year in pictures: 2022's biggest moments captured on camera
29 December 2022, 09:54 | Updated: 29 December 2022, 10:02
After a pretty harrowing couple of years of Covid, we were all hoping for a quiet, uneventful year just to settle our nerves.
Unfortunately, 2022 didn't get the memo.
We're now into our third Prime Minister of the year, months into Putin's appalling invasion of Ukraine, and Brits are facing with spiralling energy costs, inflation, with industrial action taking place across the public sector affecting all kinds of services.
But it wasn't all doom and gloom, England's Lionesses won the 2022 Euros, becoming the first English side to win a major trophy since Geoff Hurst et al lifted the World Cup back in 1966.
Ukraine won the Eurovision song contest and Lionel Messi, a man whose place among the all-time greats was seen to depend on him winning a World Cup lifted the coveted trophy after one of the best finals in the tournament ever.
So as this year draws to a close, and we brace ourselves for the thrills and spills of next year, LBC takes a look back on the past 12 months.
This is what 2022 looked like through a camera lens.
Jan 16 - Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia amid a row over Covid vaccination status rules.
February 10 - Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick resigns 5 years into the role, after London Mayor Sadiq Khan made it clear that he didn't have confidence in her plans to bring reform to the service.
February 24 - Russia begins its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine
March 16 - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe finally freed from Iran after being detained for six years.
March 27 - Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock in bizarre Oscars incident
May 9 - Keir Starmer vows to step down as leader if fined by police for breaking Covid rules at Labour offices in Durham last year.
May 15 - Ukraine win 2022 Eurovision Song Contest
May 24 - The Elizabeth line - named after the late Queen - opens to travellers.
June 2 - The Queen makes one of her last public appearances as she watches a special flypast to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
June 25 - Paul McCartney headlines Glastonbury, as the festival returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
July 7 - Boris Johnson announces resignation as Prime Minister under pressure from his party.
July 8 - Former Japanese PM and serving member of the House of Representatives Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign rally.
July 31 - England crowned UEFA Women's EURO 2022 champions after 2-1 win over Germany.
September 5 - Liz Truss wins race to become the new PM, after beating leadership rival Rishi Sunak in a vote by party members.
September 8 - Queen Elizabeth II dies of old age in Scotland at 96, after 70 years on the British throne.
September 23 - Kwasi Kwarteng announces mini-budget which plunged the government into turmoil, he was later sacked by Liz Truss after the growth plan crashed the pound and proved profoundly unpopular.
September 26 - NASA successfully crashes probe into asteroid
October 20 - Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in the job, after her disastrous mini budget spooked markets and brought a clamour from both sides of the house for her to step down.
October 27 - Tech billionaire Elon Musk completes acquisition of social media giant Twitter for $44 billion.
October 30 - Far-right Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro loses to Luiz Inácio in tight Presidential contest.
October 25 - Rishi Sunak officially becomes the UK’s third PM in seven weeks after meeting King Charles III.
November 10 - Comedian Joe Lycett 'shreds £10,000' after making ultimatum to David Beckham over his Qatar World Cup deal.
November 11 - Former Health Secretary and MP Matt Hancock enters the jungle on reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’, after his constituents voiced fury at his decision to take part.
December 18 - Lionel Messi wins the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Argentina, beating previous holders France on penalties.
December 19 - Nurses launch two-day strike, in first ever national walkout over pay dispute.