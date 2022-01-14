'This is a work event': Boris Johnson lookalikes hold 'party' outside Downing Street

14 January 2022, 18:24

By Elizabeth Haigh

Dozens of people dressed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered outside Downing Street for an impromptu street 'party' as the "partygate" scandal rumbles on.

The group wearing Boris Johnson wigs and masks and identical suits drank beer and wine and danced along to music.

Members of the group were chanting "This is a work event" and "my name is Boris" at the gates of Downing Street.

The group was pictured waving cups and wine bottles.

The scenes unfolded after No10 was forced into issuing a humiliating apology to the Queen after it emerged last night that two parties took place the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

The gatherings, which took place on the evening of April 15 and continued until the early hours, reportedly involved drinking and dancing.

Read more: Boris says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

One member of staff is believed to have taken a trip to the local Co-op with a suitcase to buy alcohol.

The Telegraph reported that one attendee broke Mr Johnson's son's swing.

Read more: Head of Covid taskforce Kate Josephs apologises for 'boozy' leaving party

Downing Street has been plagued by allegations of parties throughout the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.

At PMQs on Wednesday Mr Johnson admitted attending a party in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020.

He said he was there for 25 minutes, and told the Commons in "hindsight" he should have told the group to leave.

Keir Starmer called for the Prime Minister to resign. Five Conservative MPs have since joined him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The proportion of infants being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has risen in the Omicron wave.

More babies admitted to hospital amid Omicron wave but most cases are mild, scientists say

Figures in York have called for the city's connection to Andrew to be severed

Banned Old Duke of York: City demands link to 'disgrace' Prince Andrew be severed

Gary Neville has joined the Labour Party.

Gary Neville joins Labour party as he refuses to rule out running for Manchester mayor

Kate Josephs has apologised for the gathering which took place on 17 December

Head of Covid taskforce Kate Josephs apologises for 'boozy' leaving party

Prince Charles is said to have teamed up with Prince William to have Andrew stripped of his titles

Smiling Charles brushes off question about Andrew hours after he was stripped of titles

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas won't face court next week

Rev Sue Parfitt and Father Martin Newell were cleared over the disruption

Extinction Rebellion trio cleared after staging 77-minute rush-hour train protest

One person died during an apparent attempt at crossing the Channel

Sudanese migrant killed and 30 rescued after trying to cross the Channel

Sinead O'Connor lost her son last week.

Heartbroken Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital a week after son's death

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

London's air pollution is expected to be especially bad on Friday

Govt issues warning for outdoor exercise as pollution alert issued in London

Exclusive
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail

A part of the Northern Line will close for at least three months next week

Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?

The Chinese Embassy has hit back at the Parliament 'spy' scandal

China accuses UK of 'smears and intimidation' over parliament spy scandal

Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time

Djokovic to be detained ahead of last-gasp legal fight as Australia cancels visa

Azeem Rafiq, pictured in tears while giving evidence to the DCMS committee .

English cricket warned it could lose funding if it fails to tackle 'deep-seated racism'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy honoured by Producers Guild of America
Aung San Suu Kyi

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces five new corruption charges
Sri Lanka Elephants

Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

Queen Margrethe

Danish queen marks 50 years on the throne

The Spider-Man page

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

Joe Biden

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting and election bills

A mural in Spain

Mask rules tightened in Europe during winter Covid-19 wave

The Spider-Man page

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

India Train Accident

Nine dead after train derails in West Bengal state

Sirhan Sirhan

Robert F Kennedy’s assassin has parole turned down 54 years after murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied
James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security
Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation
The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader
Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police