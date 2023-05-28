This Morning's 'furious hosts threaten to quit' after Phillip Schofield reveals affair with young male colleague

28 May 2023, 11:56

This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule
This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This Morning's remaining hosts have been left 'furious' and may even quit in the wake of Phillip Schofield admitting to having an affair with a young male employee.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary read out a 30-second tribute to the former presenter after it was announced he would be stepping down from his role.

The pair have reportedly been left furious in the wake of Schofield's admission, with some sources suggesting they may even quit.

A source told the Mirror: "Both are furious. The telling thing in all of this is the silence where Phil’s colleagues could have stepped in to back him. No one wants to be damaged by association.

"There is a real shock behind the scenes that such a successful show has been so badly hit by the actions of one presenter.

"The thinking last week was that when it returned after the summer, Phil would not be replaced by one person – but that there’d be a rolling rota on the sofa, much like there is on Good Morning Britain. But now those conversations seem irrelevant."

The former presenter admitted on Friday to having a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning", which he said was "unwise, but not illegal".

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also presented Dancing on Ice together
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also presented Dancing on Ice together. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Schofield's long-time co-presenter described his false reassurances that nothing happened as "very hurtful".

"I asked Phil direct if this was true and was told it was not," she said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Read More: Holly Willoughby accuses Phillip Schofield of lying about affair as insider predicts there's 'no way back' for presenter

It comes amid fears This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule amid questions over how many people knew about Phillip Schofield's affair with a young male employee, though the broadcaster has said it will go ahead.

There are growing questions over how many people knew about the relationship, including top TV bosses and colleagues such as Holly Willoughby.

ITV has denied that it knew about the affair, saying an investigation into rumours was carried out in 2020, but that Schofield and the young employee "repeatedly denied" having a romantic relationship.

Despite this, an insider has suggested that This Morning could be axed.

An inside source told The Sun: "This goes right to the top.

"Very senior heads could roll.

"If there’s any suggestion of a cover-up they could be culpable.

"It’s also possible that This Morning could end up getting the axe.”

Read More: Phillip Schofield and young employee 'repeatedly denied' affair after investigation, ITV claims

Read More: 'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life

Regarding how much officials at ITV knew, a spokesperson said: "Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip's statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

His management agency YMU has also announced it has 'parted company' with the embattled star with 'immediate effect'.

It comes after Phil, aged 61, announced on Instagram last week that he would be stepping down from This Morning after 13 years of co-hosting with Holly Willoughby, as the pair's friendship was reportedly in turmoil.

Revealing his affair, Schofield said in a statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. 

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. 

"In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship.

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. 

"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

C919 jet

First domestically-made passenger jet takes flight in China

Sudan marketplace

Warring sides in Sudan urged to extend ‘imperfect’ ceasefire

Breaking
The incident happened on the Devon coast on Saturday

Two men in their 20s die after being pulled from sea in Devon

South Korea Plane Incident

South Korean arrested for opening plane door faces up to 10 years in prison

The 34-year-old influencer, who goes by “Sanqiange,” was found dead 12 hours after the live stream

TikTok influencer found dead 12 hours after live-streaming himself downing bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu

Narendra Modi speech

Indian PM opens new parliament building in ceremony boycotted by opponents

Food inflation remains more than double the standard rate at 19.1%

Sunak urges supermarkets to cap prices of staple items as food inflation remains 'worryingly high'

Supporters of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend an election campaign rally in Istanbul

Turkey returns to polls for presidential election run-off

Shahed-129 drone

Massive Russian drone attack marks dawn of Kyiv Day in Ukrainian capital

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in a bike crash on Monday

Cardiff crash victim's aunt says nephew was arrested 'over 30 times but never charged' as she blames cops for death

Jimmy Lai, British-born media mogul currently detained in Hong Kong

'Jailed for journalism': The case of British media mogul Jimmy Lai 'condemned to die in jail' for criticising China

New Home Office campaign

Home Office launches fresh ad campaign to deter Albanian migrants from crossing channel

Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train

At least one person has died, the mayor of Kyiv has said

Russia launches 'largest ever drone attack' on Kyiv in overnight attack leaving one dead and three injured

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency after admitting to having an affair

Phillip Schofield's lover was '15 when they met' as ex-presenter 'helped young boy get a job at This Morning'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks after reaching an “agreement in principle” to resolve the looming debt crisis

‘Agreement in principle’ reached in US debt crisis talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid in March 2020

Inside Boris's Covid battle: Johnson 'couldn't walk upstairs' at No 10 and was 'rushed to hospital in wheelchair'
Emily Morgan was health and science editor for ITV News

'Hugely talented' ITV journalist who reported from Covid frontline dies aged 45 as tributes pour in for Emily Morgan
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around 20 kilometers away

Russia ‘plotting provocation at nuclear power station to delay counteroffensive’

The boys got into difficulty by the River Eden on Friday evening

Body of 15-year-old boy found in river after four teens 'got into difficulty' before member of public jumped in
Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea

Man who opened plane door during flight ‘felt suffocated and wanted off’

Sale Sharks' Tom Curry helped carry the man off the pitch

Just Stop Oil protesters halt Premiership Rugby final as fans cheer eco-activist being dragged off pitch by player
Pope Francis

Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after cancelling schedule with a fever

This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule

This Morning could be 'axed' amid questions over how many people knew about Phillip Schofield's affair
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday May 7

Roger Waters releases statement as police investigate concert costume

Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a major rally in Belgrade

Serbian president steps down as leader of party amid anti-government protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit