Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'

28 February 2024, 23:02 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 23:05

Thomas Kingston died aged 45.
Thomas Kingston died aged 45. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died at his parents’ £3m country mansion, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Kingston, who married the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2019, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, it was announced on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for Gloucester Ambulance Service said they had attended a private residence on Sunday evening.

They told the MailOnline: “Gloucester Police have confirmed ambulance from Gloucester Ambulance Service attended a private residence.”

Police also attended the property where his parents Martin and Jill Kingston have lived since 1996.

The £3 million home is on the National Heritage Register of listed buildings.

It features a gate pier, boundary wall, outbuildings and garden features which are listed as having historical architectural significance.

The home dates back to the 17th century and was built for Henry Poole, according to the National Heritage Register.

It has since undergone various remodelings and modifications, including in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston. Picture: Alamy

It comes after friends of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston claimed on Wednesday the pair had been 'happy and chatty' before his death.

A statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved, police said.

Read more: Royal family mourns as Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston dies aged 45

Read more: Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out

Thomas Kingston died at his parents' mansion, it has been reported.
Thomas Kingston died at his parents' mansion, it has been reported. Picture: Alamy

One friend, who spoke to the couple at a party at the National Gallery last Wednesday, told the Mail: "They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty." 

Another friend, who attended their wedding, said: "It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it."

The pair were last pictured together at an event on Valentine's Day, celebrating the works of Shakespeare. Queen Camilla also attended the event.

She and Charles sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella and her family after being told about Mr Kingston's death.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes on Tuesday
Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston were married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with the late Queen among those in attendance.

Prince Michael of Kent was first cousins with the Queen.

He and his wife were pictured at the chapel again on Tuesday, as they attended the memorial service for King Constantine of Greece.

Queen Camilla led the royal family at the event - with Prince William pulling out over a "personal matter" and cancer-stricken King Charles also absent.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further on William's absence, but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

