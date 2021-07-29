Thorpe Park to open pop-up vaccine clinic in bid to get more young adults jabbed

People will be able to get their jabs before hitting the rollercoasters. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Thorpe Park is set to open a pop-up vaccine clinic on Thursday, with hopes of vaccinating more young adults.

Those visiting the theme park in Surrey will be able to get their jabs before riding any rollercoasters.

Pfizer vaccines will be offered to anyone who is yet to get their first jab as well as people eligible for their second doses.

It comes in an attempt from health officials to ramp up vaccination numbers among younger adults.

Figures to July 18 suggest that 66.4 per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 in England have already taken up the offer of a first jab.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "From historic sites such as the British Science Museum, to huge entertainment events like Latitude Festival, we have worked to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine is easily accessible.

"This new pop-up clinic at Thorpe Park is a fantastic opportunity for theme park enthusiasts, young people and families to get a vaccine while they enjoy a day out.

"Already three in five adults aged 18-24 have received a first jab, which is excellent progress - I urge all those yet to get their first or second dose to take advantage of the hundreds of pop-ups around the country and help us cautiously get back to normality."

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England medical director for primary care and deputy senior responsible officer for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, explained that the NHS was trying to make the process "as easy as possible".

"For our brilliant staff and volunteers there is nothing more thrilling than protecting people against Covid-19, and after reaching more than 39 million people the NHS vaccine programme rollout continues to scale new heights," she said.

"As the NHS's success helps the country get back to normal, we know that people, and particularly young people, are leading busier lives, so whether you are queuing for the Colossus or staffing the ice cream kiosk, we are making getting a jab as easy as possible.

"Thorpe Park is just the latest pop-up clinic and so I would urge anyone yet to get their vaccine to come forward and attend a walk-in site, or book online - it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones."