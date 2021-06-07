Thousands of Brits scramble home from Portugal as green list deadline looms

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of Brits are scrambling for flights home from Portugal before the country is removed from the UK's green list on Tuesday.

Some 39 flights are scheduled to depart from Faro Airport in the Algarve for the UK on Monday - nearly double the usual amount - with videos posted online showing large queues at departure lounges.

The top holiday destination will be moved to the amber list from 4am on Tuesday, prompting last-minute panic-booking from holidaymakers.

Currently, Brits visiting Portugal only need to prove they are Covid negative by taking a test before and after flying to the UK but new restrictions include a requirement to quarantine for 10 days at home.

However, many travellers are struggling to book flights home before the new rules are introduced as tickets sell out or are being sold at hugely inflated prices.

Ryanair is charging £285 for a flight from Faro to Bournemouth on Monday which was just £17 on Wednesday last week, while EasyJet seats from Faro to Gatwick are £227 on Monday compared to £53 last Tuesday.

The UK Government made its controversial decision to remove Portugal from the green list after data last week showed the positivity rate for Covid tests in the country had nearly doubled since the travel lists were first introduced.

But many holidaymakers and travel firms expressed anger when the announcement was made last Thursday - just 17 days after the ban on international holiday travel was lifted.

Ministers are uneasy at the possibility of new variants being imported into the UK from abroad, with the new Delta variant thought to have been brought into the UK via flights from India.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the situation in the country "required swift action to protect the gains made with the vaccine rollout".

The DfT added that 68 cases of the Indian mutation, which is also known as the Delta variant, have been identified in Portugal so far.