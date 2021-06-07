Thousands of Brits scramble home from Portugal as green list deadline looms

7 June 2021, 11:06 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 11:38

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of Brits are scrambling for flights home from Portugal before the country is removed from the UK's green list on Tuesday.

Some 39 flights are scheduled to depart from Faro Airport in the Algarve for the UK on Monday - nearly double the usual amount - with videos posted online showing large queues at departure lounges.

The top holiday destination will be moved to the amber list from 4am on Tuesday, prompting last-minute panic-booking from holidaymakers.

EXPLAINED: Why has Portugal been taken off the green list? What happens if I booked a holiday?

READ MORE: France to allow vaccinated Brits to arrive without quarantining from next week

Currently, Brits visiting Portugal only need to prove they are Covid negative by taking a test before and after flying to the UK but new restrictions include a requirement to quarantine for 10 days at home.

However, many travellers are struggling to book flights home before the new rules are introduced as tickets sell out or are being sold at hugely inflated prices.

Ryanair is charging £285 for a flight from Faro to Bournemouth on Monday which was just £17 on Wednesday last week, while EasyJet seats from Faro to Gatwick are £227 on Monday compared to £53 last Tuesday.

Thousands of Brits are rushing back to the UK before Portugal is removed from the green list
Thousands of Brits are rushing back to the UK before Portugal is removed from the green list. Picture: PA Images
EasyJet are selling tickets at hugely-inflated prices as Brits rush home from Portugal
EasyJet are selling tickets at hugely-inflated prices as Brits rush home from Portugal. Picture: PA Images

The UK Government made its controversial decision to remove Portugal from the green list after data last week showed the positivity rate for Covid tests in the country had nearly doubled since the travel lists were first introduced.

But many holidaymakers and travel firms expressed anger when the announcement was made last Thursday - just 17 days after the ban on international holiday travel was lifted.

READ MORE: Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions

Ministers are uneasy at the possibility of new variants being imported into the UK from abroad, with the new Delta variant thought to have been brought into the UK via flights from India.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the situation in the country "required swift action to protect the gains made with the vaccine rollout".

The DfT added that 68 cases of the Indian mutation, which is also known as the Delta variant, have been identified in Portugal so far.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus cases were expected to rise as restrictions eased

Number of UK regions seeing Covid rises at highest since early January
Workers prepare the Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

France’s smaller Statue of Liberty to join big sister for US independence day
People enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions
Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israel’s police block ultranationalists’ procession in Jerusalem’s Old City
Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'
E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Solicitor General

Nick Ferrari challenges Solicitor General over migrants collected from French waters
Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London