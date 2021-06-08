Nick Ferrari grills Cabinet Minister over confusing travel rules

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari urges Environment Secretary George Eustice to confirm whether people can travel to amber list countries or not.

The Cabinet Minister acknowledged it's been "highly inconvenient" for British tourists in Portugal.

Travellers returning from Portugal must now quarantine after the country was moved on to the UK Government's amber travel list at 4 o'clock this morning.

Yesterday there were nearly double the usual amount of flights scheduled to bring people home.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the Cabinet Minister said "there was notice" for travellers, but he understood this was "highly inconvenient."

But, Nick pointed out there was confusion over the rules around travel.

So, he asked Mr Eustice directly, "can you travel at the moment?"

"You can travel to countries that are on the green list," Mr Eustice said.

When Nick pressed the minister on amber list countries the reply was that you should still not travel there unless necessary.

"Does it need to be this difficult?" Nick asked.