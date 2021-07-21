Breaking News

Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers 'slashed'

21 July 2021, 15:03 | Updated: 21 July 2021, 15:33

Three people have been arrested after two police officers were injured.
Three people have been arrested after two police officers were injured. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three people have been arrested after two police officers were left with slash injuries in West Bromwich on Wednesday morning.

Two men, aged 41 and 37, and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Section 60 - which gives officers extra powers to carry out additional stop checks - had been granted earlier in the day for parts of West Bromwich town centre. 

Just before 11.30am, officers were patrolling in New Square when they noticed two people acting suspiciously.

They approached the two men who became aggressive and attacked the officers, leaving them with slash injuries.

However, the injuries are not thought to be serious and the officers have been taken to hospital to be checked over.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call from West Midlands Police at 11.42am, reporting the two police officers who had been assaulted.

An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford - with medics on board - attended the scene in response.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "Ambulance crews arrived to find two male police officers with non-serious injuries.

"They were given treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further checks."

Read more: 11 arrested as anti-lockdown protesters and police clash at Parliament

Read more: Police visited home of ‘petrified’ girl, 12, to check she was self-isolating - reports

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from Sandwell Police, said: "Fortunately both officers received minor injuries but are understandably shaken by today’s incident as I’m sure other officers and staff are, as well as our communities. 

"We had special powers authorised to carry out additional patrols in West Bromwich town centre as a result of an increase in violence in recent days, as our priority is keeping you safe. 

"We continue to keep doing all we can to reassure our communities and stop people who think it’s acceptable to carry weapons, or use them.

"There will be increased patrols in the area and the Section 60 powers will be continuing until 10pm this evening.

"We’ll share the details later on social media.

"A CCTV trawl is being carried out and a number of witnesses are being spoken to.  

"We will support our colleagues throughout their recovery - and others affected by what has happened this morning - and the pending investigation."

The force have urged anyone with information to contact them via live chat on their website or call them on 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands Europe Floods

Hard-hit Dutch town faces a 400 million euro flood damage bill
Hungary LGBT Law

Hungary calls for ballot to defend LGBT law opposed by EU

Keir Starmer has gone into self-isolation

Keir Starmer self-isolating after his child tests positive for Covid
The UK and EU have clashed over the Northern Ireland protocol

'We cannot go on as we are': EU to 'find new path' over Northern Ireland
Lam Man-chung gives a thumbs-up gesture in the offices of the Apple Daily last month when the paper was forced to close

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

Nine in 10 people in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, figures have shown.

Nine in 10 Brits likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'
Nick asked the minister three times

Minister fails to answer Nick Ferrari's question three times

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters
Nurses' pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC

NHS pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London