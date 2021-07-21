Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers 'slashed'

Breaking News

Three people have been arrested after two police officers were injured. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three people have been arrested after two police officers were left with slash injuries in West Bromwich on Wednesday morning.

Two men, aged 41 and 37, and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Section 60 - which gives officers extra powers to carry out additional stop checks - had been granted earlier in the day for parts of West Bromwich town centre.

Just before 11.30am, officers were patrolling in New Square when they noticed two people acting suspiciously.

They approached the two men who became aggressive and attacked the officers, leaving them with slash injuries.

However, the injuries are not thought to be serious and the officers have been taken to hospital to be checked over.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call from West Midlands Police at 11.42am, reporting the two police officers who had been assaulted.

An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford - with medics on board - attended the scene in response.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "Ambulance crews arrived to find two male police officers with non-serious injuries.

"They were given treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further checks."

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from Sandwell Police, said: "Fortunately both officers received minor injuries but are understandably shaken by today’s incident as I’m sure other officers and staff are, as well as our communities.

"We had special powers authorised to carry out additional patrols in West Bromwich town centre as a result of an increase in violence in recent days, as our priority is keeping you safe.

"We continue to keep doing all we can to reassure our communities and stop people who think it’s acceptable to carry weapons, or use them.

"There will be increased patrols in the area and the Section 60 powers will be continuing until 10pm this evening.

"We’ll share the details later on social media.

"A CCTV trawl is being carried out and a number of witnesses are being spoken to.

"We will support our colleagues throughout their recovery - and others affected by what has happened this morning - and the pending investigation."

The force have urged anyone with information to contact them via live chat on their website or call them on 101.