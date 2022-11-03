Three arrested on suspicion of murdering man outside Waterloo station

Murder victim Adrian Keise. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Police have arrested three suspects on suspicion of murdering a man near Waterloo station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adrian Keise, 32, was stabbed to death after an argument outside the Cubana bar on Lower Marsh, a few minutes' walk from the station, at about 2am that morning.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on Thursday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "All three were arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody."

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "It is now nearly a week since Adrian was brutally attacked and killed.

"These arrests demonstrate this investigation is making progress but I still need witnesses and information about the attack.

Read more: Urgent manhunt launched after woman 'raped on her way home from Bristol bar' over Halloween weekend

"If you were in the area of Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of Saturday October 29 and saw the incident that led to Adrian being stabbed, or if you have information that could help this investigation, then I urge you to get in contact.

"Detectives, along with local officers, will also be down at the scene on Friday night to appeal for witnesses.

"If you can help, or have any concerns, then please speak to them."

Police and ambulance workers were called to the scene at about 2.15am. Mr Keise was rushed to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Waterloo residents spoke out after the murder, with one local man saying that he remembered "hearing a scream."

Read more: 'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large

He told MyLondon that he did not think much of the noise as the area is always busy.Another said that they were not surprised by the attack, and was "expecting this to happen sooner or later".