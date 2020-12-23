Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?

Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day. Picture: ElectionMapsUK/PA

By Joe Cook

Matt Hancock has announced that many more areas of England will enter into Tier 4 areas from Boxing Day, as cases spread across the country.

Many areas of England will join London and much of the South East in Tier 4. Other areas will also move up from Tier 2 to Tier 3, while two areas will move from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the action is “absolutely vital”, with cases rising 57 percent in England in the last week.

A new strain of the virus has been blamed for increasing the number of cases in the UK, with the latest R rate in the UK estimated to be 1.1 to 1.3, meaning the virus is spreading.

Which areas are moving up a tier into Tier 4, into Tier 3 and into Tier 2? And what are the rules for Christmas Bubbles?

Which areas are moving into Tier 4?

From 00.01 GMT on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December, a large number of areas in the UK will move up to Tier 4.

Matt Hancock said the data showed that Tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant, prompting the move.

Tier 4 is effectively a lockdown, with a ‘Stay at Home’ message in place and all hospitality and non-essential shops closed.

Hairdressers, nail bars, gyms and indoor entertainment venues must close. It is also illegal for people to leave a Tier 4 area, apart from some limited exceptions.

People living in Tier 4 areas can only meet one other person from another household in an open public space. However, this is not allowed in private gardens.

Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents, as in the national lockdown.

The areas moving to Tier 4 are:

- Remaining parts of East Sussex not already in Tier 4 (Eastbourne Borough Council, Lewes District Council and Wealden District Council)

- West Sussex

- Brighton and Hove

- Hampshire (Basingstoke and Deane Borough, East Hampshire District, Eastleigh Borough, Fareham Borough, Hart District, Rushmoor Borough, Test Valley Borough, Winchester City Councils)

- Southampton

- Oxfordshire

- Waverley Borough

- Suffolk

- Norfolk

- Cambridgeshire

- Remaining parts of Essex not already in Tier 4 (Colchester Borough, Tendring District, and Uttlesford District Councils)

Which areas are moving into Tier 3?

From 00.01 GMT on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December, a number of areas in the UK will also move up to Tier 3. This includes Bristol, which only moved out of Tier 3 last week.

In Tier 3 - Very High Alert- areas, hospitality venues must close and can only serve takeaway food.

Like Tier 4, socialising with other households is not allowed indoors or in private gardens.

Meeting up to six people is allowed in public spaces such as parks, beaches or the countryside.

The areas moving to Tier 3 are:

- Bristol

- North Somerset

- Somerset

- Gloucestershire

- Northamptonshire

- Cheshire East

- Cheshire West and Chester

- Warrington

- New Forest District

- Isle of Wight

- Swindon

Which areas are moving into Tier 2?

Also from 00.01 GMT on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December, Cornwall and Herefordshire will move from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

Socialising with other households indoors will be banned in these areas, however you can meet people in a private garden or public place.

Hospitality venues are open, but must serve a substantial meal with any alcohol.

Which areas will remain in Tier 1?

The only area of England that will remain in Tier 1 are the Isles of Scilly.

This is the only tier where household mixing is allowed indoors, with a rule of six applying.

What are the rules for Christmas?

The changes will only take effect from Boxing Day, so the announcement at the Downing Street press conference today will not affect Christmas Day bubbles in areas that are currently in Tier 1-3.

Tier 1-3

People who live in areas currently in Tier 1, 2 or 3, are allowed to form "Christmas bubbles" on Christmas Day.

This means they can meet people from one other household on the day itself.

However, the government and public health experts have urged people to avoid mixing with elderly people and to stay local.

As new tiering measures come into force at 00.01 on Boxing Day, people should not travel in or out of the areas that are entering Tier 4 after this time.

Tier 4

People who are currently living in Tier 4 areas of England cannot travel elsewhere and household mixing rules remain over Christmas.

This means people are only allowed to celebrate Christmas Day with members of their own household of support bubble.