Arsonist 'poured petrol through letterbox', to start fire that killed girl, 14, as others jumped from block to save themselves

8 April 2023, 12:45

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'
By Kit Heren

An arsonist who started a fire that killed a schoolgirl in a block of flats in Beckton, east London, allegedly poured petrol through her letterbox to get the blaze going.

Tiffany Regis, 14, was named locally as the victim of the arson attack, although authorities have not confirmed her identity.

One local told the Sun: "It was chaos. The screaming was piercing. It was horrific. People were shouting for help and I saw someone jump from the third floor.

"There's a rumour someone has poured petrol through the letterbox to start it. It's horrific." Police have not confirmed this rumour.

Friends paid tribute to Tiffany online. On TikTok, one person said: "Tiffany was a beautiful person inside and out. She was funny and loving."

Another adds: "Oh no. She was so beautiful. RIP."

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, with the Metropolitan Police saying the fire is being treated as arson.

Five others were also injured in the Beckton blaze, but they have since been discharged from hospital.

The fire took place in Beckton, east London
The fire took place in Beckton, east London. Picture: LBC

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the north east command unit, said: "My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

"Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns."

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Reports suggest some residents jumped from windows in a bid to escape the blaze, as flames engulfed much of the upper floor of the block, with smoke seen bellowing from windows.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service later confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, with paramedics treating five others who were taken to hospital.

Six fire engines attended the scene, alongside London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services. Picture: LBC / Google

A spokesperson for the Met said at the time: "Police, LAS and LFB are currently at the scene dealing with the fire.

"It is believed that there has been one female fatality and number of others injured.

"No further details at this stage. Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed the blaze “destroyed” a stairwell connecting the ground floor and second floor of the block.

They confirmed much of the second floor was also damaged by the fire, with 40 firefighters in attendance.

They added that the cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed.

The Met spokesperson added: "One male has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

"A road closure is in place on Tollgate Road and restriction are in place on Bradley Stone Road and Valiant Way."

