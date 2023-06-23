TikTok ‘detective’ accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body suing police after being arrested for 'stalking locals'

23 June 2023, 07:27

Curtis Arnold
Curtis Arnold. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A self-declared ‘TikTok detective’ who was arrested on suspicion of filming Nicola Bulley’s body being pulled out of a river is preparing to sue police after they detained him again for stalking locals.

Curtis Arnold was arrested on June 18 after police spotted his car near St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, where missing mother Ms Bulley was found in February.

It comes ahead of the start of the inquest into Ms Bulley's death next Monday (June 26).

Arnold, 34, claimed he was only driving to Blackpool to film a thunderstorm when the officers pulled him over, after following him for a few miles.

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed they had arrested Arnold again, and had banned him from entering their county as part of his bail conditions.

The Kidderminster-based barber said: "I already have a civil case against lancs police for last time unlawful arrest. This is no different. They arrested me to keep me away from the Inquest."

Read more: TikTok 'ghoul' who filmed Nicola Bulley's body announces he made 'anonymous donation to family'

Read more: TikTok ‘detective’ who allegedly filmed Nicola Bulley’s body says handcuffs 'left marks' on his hands in YouTube rant

Curtis Arnold
Curtis Arnold. Picture: Facebook

Arnold said in an earlier video: "When they read out the details of the arrest they just said, 'This guy's been seen in the area of St Michael's on multiple occasions and made videos on the area'.

"'Multiple people who live there basically feel distressed and they feel like the guy is harassing them, stalking them.'"

"That was the basis of the arrest. I'm not allowed to do videos on all these different people who have been named. Basically, they're people who live in St Michael's, I think."

Arnold rose to prominence when he was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation into Ms Bulley.

Read more: Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley who went missing 23 days ago

Read more: 'Nikki, we can let you rest now': Family's heartbreaking tribute after body identified as that of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley went missing in January
Nicola Bulley went missing in January. Picture: Lancashire Police

He posted a video on YouTube complaining about his arrest.

He captioned the clip on his YouTube channel: “My arrest over...Lancashire police prove their point and ban me from Lancashire and...from uploading or speaking about her case”.

Read more: 'Huge disruption for zero reward': Sadiq Khan leads backlash against HS2 delays after 'costs soar to £71bn'

Read more: Gary Lineker says he is ‘looking forward’ to returning to TV screens this weekend after storm over immigration comments

In the clip he complains that police put handcuffs on him too tightly, leaving “marks on my hands” and that it was cold when he was arrested and police would not let him put his jacket on.

“'I think everybody knows that there's no crime been committed here,” he said.

Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley. Picture: Social media

He alleges in his video that officers were heavy-handed when they arrested him at 1.30am at his grandparents' house.

He says: 'I still have marks on my hands now from the handcuffs. That's how tight they put them on. My nan is now a nervous wreck.

"She hasn't been sleeping over it. There was no need to arrest like that. They could have just knocked the door. They could have even just phoned me and I would have gone in for a voluntary interview, no problem."

Police announced at the time that a 34-year-old man from Kidderminster in Worcestershire was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation to find Nicola.

Officers looking for Nicola Bulley
Officers looking for Nicola Bulley. Picture: Alamy

The relates to footage recorded from inside a police cordon on 19 February, when Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “The man was held on Wednesday morning with assistance from West Mercia Police and has since been released on bail with conditions. Our priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola's family and the wider community in St Michael's. We hope this arrest provides reassurance that we take concerns seriously and will act on them.”

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance sparked a frenzy of interest from internet ‘content creators.’

Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell
Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell. Picture: Alamy

Many came to the village where Nicola was last seen, sharing theories that they hoped would crack the case.

Hundreds of people traipsed through the beauty spot, taking photographs to post on social media. Others broke into buildings and went through residents’ gardens at night in the hope of finding her.

Police had to issue a 48-hour dispersal order to clear the village at one stage during the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said that social media users had been 'playing their own private detectives'.

The force asked people not to 'take the law into their own hands' and risk 'thwarting' their investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Man, 43, charged with attempted murder after two men stabbed at a hospital in London

Facebook

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

The Titan sub suffered a 'catastrophic implosion', killing all five men onboard

Will Titanic sub rescuers find the bodies of the five passengers, and what happens in a 'catastrophic implosion'?

US Navy detected implosion sounds after sub lost contact

US Navy ‘knew about Titanic sub implosion days ago’ from secret underwater microphones

I-95 Collapse

Highway set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

British holidaymakers beware Spain’s ‘spit thieves’

British holidaymakers warned of vile 'spitting thieves' in Spanish tourist hotspot

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs

Suleman Dawood 'wasn't very up for the trip', his aunt has said

Teenage son killed in Titanic sub was 'terrified' about trip and 'only agreed to please his dad for Father's Day'

Tributes have been paid to the passengers on the Titanic sub

'United in grief': Families of Titanic sub tourists pay tribute after group dies in 'catastrophic implosion' near wreck

James Cameron speaks out after a Titanic sub went missing

James Cameron 'struck by similarity' between Titan sub tragedy and sinking of the Titanic in 1912

TikTok app on a phone

TikTok COO to step down after nearly five years with company

Meta logo

Canadian Senate passes Bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news

David Lammy speaks to Andrew Marr about Windrush

'The multicultural journey this country is on has some huge successes,' says David Lammy 75 years on from Windrush

All of the passengers are believed to be dead.

Coastguard finds multiple parts of destroyed Titanic sub after all five passengers die in 'catastrophic implosion'

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret heads towards eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength

Louis Tomlinson

Dozens injured as hail pummels fans heading to Louis Tomlinson concert in US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia

Bridge sitting on key Russian supply route near Crimea struck by missiles

The family returned to pay the bill.

Family accused of running out on £215 pub bill return and 'overpay as a gesture of goodwill'
The Open and two Ashes tests set to be hit by fresh RMT train strikes

The Open and two Ashes tests to be impacted by fresh round of RMT train strikes

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Russia

Moscow court rules US journalist must stay in detention until late August

Family said the response time was 'far too long'.

‘It took far too long’: Family of Hamish Harding hit out at missing Titanic sub owner for not raising alarm fast enough
The debris is believed to be the sub's rear section and landing struts

'Debris field' found in search for Titanic sub is craft’s 'rear cover and landing frame,' experts say
Stockton Rush spoke about his concerns on overregulation in interviews in 2019 and 2022

"Safety is just pure waste": Lost Titanic sub’s creator made chilling comment in 2022 interview as search becomes "bleak"
The 'fabulous' apartment is listed for £1,000pcm.

The ‘fabulous’ £1,000pcm studio flat boasting a shower opposite the bed, no private toilet and one window
Rishi Sunak has backed the Bank of England's interest hike to curb inflation

'There is no short cut' Rishi Sunak backs jumbo interest rate hike to 5 per cent in desperate bid to control inflation
Frankie died after a horror crash on the M66

Tributes to pregnant Hollyoaks star, 38, who died of injuries after horror motorway crash with sons in car

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed
King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit