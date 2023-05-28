TikTok influencer found dead 12 hours after live-streaming himself downing bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu

The 34-year-old influencer, who goes by “Sanqiange,” was found dead 12 hours after the live stream. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

A social media influencer has died hours after he filmed himself downing several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok.

The influencer, who went by the name Sanqiange, was found dead 12 hours after filming himself taking part in a new trend, which involves downing Baijiu, a strong Chinese spirit.

The alcoholic beverage is estimated to have an alcohol content of between 30 per cent and 60 per cent.

The challenge, known as 'PK' online, involves one-on-one battles where influencers compete against each other to win rewards from followers on Douyin - China's version of TikTok

There is also usually a punishment for the loser.

Sanqiange was found 12 hours after the video went out live. Picture: tiktok

In this case, it appears Sanqiange lost - and his punishment was down Baijiu.

“I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth,” a friend of Sanqiange, identified only as Zhao, told Shangyou News.

“The PK games ended at around 1 a.m. and by 1 p.m., (when his family found him) he was gone,” he added.

According to Zhao, Sanqiange had a history of filming himself drinking alcohol and posting the footage online.

It comes after China's broadcasting authorities banned youngsters below 16 from tipping live-streamers, restricting their access to content after 10pm.