TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again as more videos emerge online - days after he was fined and hit with ban

New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Self-styled ‘infamous’ TikTok prankster Mizzy has been arrested days after being fined for entering a family’s home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, aka Mizzy, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to breaching a community protection notice after walking into a stranger’s property in a bid to go viral.

He was ordered to pay £365 including an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from posting videos directly or indirectly on social media without consent of people featured in the clips. He was also ordered not to enter private property, and banned from Stratford Westfield.

More videos emerged yesterday, including one in which he rides an e-bike through a Sainsbury’s.

Footage emerged on TikTok of him being arrested with a video apparently filmed by an associate showing him being handcuffed ‘over two TikTok’ videos.

Read more: 'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'

Read more: TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home

Scotland Yard said: "On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

He sparked outrage after being given a ‘slap on the wrist’ for social media pranks that included running off with an elderly woman’s dog and entering a family’s home where there were young children inside.

He was issued with a a two-year criminal behaviour order for the stunts, which also saw him entering private areas of businesses.

In a video posted on Twitter today, he claimed all his old videos have started ‘blowing up’

“You guys are on social media giving me what I want, you're commenting on these videos, you're engaging, you're posting me more, sharing me everywhere,” he said.

In further clips that went up last night, he cycled into the back of a Sainsbury’s. In another clip he rides on the roof of a moving London bus.

Just minutes after leaving court, he created a new TikTok account and posted a video saying: “Hello world I'm back and I'm taking over this, yeah... The feds thought they can have me, but where am I? We outside every time.”