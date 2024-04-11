TikTok tearaway Mizzy reveals how he’s turning his life around as he describes his new career path

Mizzy has said he's becoming a builder and posted pictures of his release from jail. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

TikTok prankster Mizzy has revealed how he intends to turn his life around after ditching his chaotic and “reckless” video stunts.

Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, became infamous with a string of videos in which he broke into people's homes, ripped up a library book, snatched an elderly woman's dog, entered a train driver's cab, and asked strangers on the street if they "want to die".

Last year he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for his antics, after breaking a court order that blocked him from filming people without their consent.

He was released after six weeks and said in an interview: “"I acknowledge that [my actions] were wrong, and they shouldn't be done.

Mizzy is training to become a builder. Picture: Twitter

"It sunk in that 'ah, man's actually doing crazy stuff'. When I watched the [videos] back, I've been like 'oh that's not very nice is it?'" "I've learnt a lot, but mainly to be empathetic," he added.

He’s now revealed he is on the straight and narrow, and that he has gone back to college, is looking for jobs, and is training to get a certificate that allows him to work as a builder.

He posted online yesterday: “The day I came out of Jail I told myself I am never going back and that imma do whatever it takes to change my life around so I can do better for my child and the people around me. So I went back to college, started looking for loads of jobs and signed up to a cscs course.

“Now I'm trying to progress further in different aspects of my life and change any negative perceptions on me and of course I won't be able to change everyone's mind due to how I've portrayed myself in the past on social media but I hopefully resonate with the people who understand.

“Yes, I will be returning to socials and posting videos eventually but only in a way that will prevent me from being in risk of harm and anyone else.

“So make sure your following up because the return of Mizzy could be sooner than you think…”

Speaking to the Evening Standard earlier this year after being released, he said: “"I'd say sorry, first of all. Sorry - I didn't mean for it to get out of hand.

"I was just having fun. In my circumstances, being a young father and trying to make it out of what I've been put into, I just done whatever I could do.

"But it wasn't right at the end of the day. It wasn't right. And I do acknowledge that.

"I feel like I wasn't empathetic to other people, and now that's changed."

He said he saw social media as a way to make his name and improve his life and that he "wouldn't care" about the contents of the videos.

"But now...I realise that yeah, it was actually kind of wrong, me trolling this person, or embarrassing this person on camera and then posting it to the world to see.

"At the end of the day, that's all my past now and I'm trying to change better for the future."

"You don't want to go to jail," he added. "Jail is not a place you want to be, being restricted to four walls all day, and getting told when to eat, where to go toilet, when to shower, and being around other people that are committing worse crimes, doing worse things...it's not it.

"Many fights, many bad stuff go on in there."