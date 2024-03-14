'Stand easy brother': Tributes pour in for Tina Malone's husband after army veteran dies aged 42

Tributes have poured in for Tina Malone's husband. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have poured in for Tina Malone's husband, Paul Chase, after he died aged 42.

Tina, who is known for roles in Shameless and Brookside, married Paul in 2010.

She announced his death in a short statement on Wednesday, saying: "It's with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul Chase Malone passed away... we are totally devastated."

His cause of death has not been revealed.

The pair had a daughter, Flame, in 2013 and celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2023.

They were married for nine years before a brief separation in 2019 - reuniting just a few months later in February 2020. It came after Paul rejoined the army.

Paul Chase. Picture: Social media

The Cheshire Regiment Association, which Paul belonged to, said in a statement on Facebook: "We have received the very sad news that Paul 'Chevy' Chase died yesterday at the age of 42. Paul was married to the actress Tina Malone.

"RIP Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time."

His former colleagues commented on the post, with one saying: "Rest in Peace Chevy. Stand easy brother, you've served your time in hell."

Another person said: "Devastating news and a tragic loss. RIP Chevy."

A third person said: "Such sad news. RIP Paul. Condolences to his family at this sad time xxx"