Breaking News

Tributes pour in to 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner after legendary singer dies aged 83 following long illness

The legendary singer, known for hits The Best and Private Dancer has died following a long illness. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Tina Turner has died aged 83, her spokesperson has announced.

The legendary singer, who is one of rock's most famous and beloved voices, passed away at her home in Switzerland after a long illness.

Her publicist said in statement: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, the Swiss-American star was known for her energetic on-stage performances and several huge hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What's Love Got to Do With It.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

She won eight competitive Grammy Awards and was honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Turner on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in her last ever live performance in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Tributes to the singer poured in, with supermodel Naomi Campbell calling her an "icon".

"Rest in peace and power, the queen, legend, icon," she said. "There will never be another. Cherish my times with you."

Basketball legend Magic Johnson said Turner was "one of my favourite artists of all time", hailing her as "a legendary queen of rock and roll."

Read more: Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Read more: Eco-activists cost taxpayer £3.5million in four weeks as senior Met cop urges public not to take matters into own hands

She came to fame in the 1960s performing alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, with whom she recorded rock staple Proud Mary, before a long and successful career which spanned six decades.

Turner is among the highest selling artists of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide, with certified Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) album sales of 10 million.

Turner performing on British rock/pop programme Ready, Steady, Go! in 1966. Picture: Alamy

The domestic abuse she suffered at Ike's hands was documented in an Oscar-winning Hollywood biopic starring Angela Bassett in 1993 for which Bassett was nominated for an Oscar.

Following Ike's death in 2007 and Tina’s spokesperson at the time was quoted as saying: “Tina is aware that Ike passed away earlier today. She has not had any contact with him in 35 years. No further comment will be made.”

Turner sold over 100 million albums in a career spanning six decades. Picture: Getty

The story of her tumultuous life is dramatised in a popular West End musical that continues to attract scores of fans.

The show's current home the Aldwych Theatre tweeted: "Rest in peace Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

"We are so proud to tell her story on our stage and celebrate such a formidable woman with audiences of all ages.

Read more: Banned Christian teacher who 'misgendered' pupil says schools 'should not affirm trans pronouns' and plots appeal

Read more: 'They were best friends and went everywhere together': Families release tributes to Cardiff crash victims

"Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

Turner had been in ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 before having a kidney transplant the following year.