‘It's a lot of emotions, people are tired’: Titan sub rescue leader chokes up as he describes discovering wreckage

30 June 2023, 23:41 | Updated: 30 June 2023, 23:47

The rescue leader got emotional on Friday.
The rescue leader got emotional on Friday. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Oceangate

By Jenny Medlicott

The leader of the Titan sub recovery mission held back tears as he described the emotional moment his team uncovered the sub’s debris.

Edward Cassano, the chief executive of Pelagic Research Services, the company that discovered the wreckage of the Titan spoke at a press conference on Friday about his team’s experience searching for the missing sub.

The sub killed five people when it “catastrophically imploded” on Sunday 18 June, just hours after it had set off on a deep-sea expedition of the Titanic wreckage.

On Thursday 22 June, four days after the sub had suffered communication failures, the debris of the sub was found by Mr Cassano’s team. The debris was uncovered by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at 3800 metres below the surface of the water.

Mr Cassano described the “emotional” experience of searching for the vessel and then discovering its wreckage.

He said at a press conference in New York on Friday: “We were focused on the job at hand - that's what we do and that is what all of these people do. We were laser-focused on rescue.

“It was unprecedented in a sense, our ability to arrive at the sea floor and then go to work and then we worked for another five or six days, at 3800 metres. And then we began the recovery operations, which in and of themselves were quite challenging.

“Sadly, the rescue turned into a recovery.”

Holding back the tears, he said: “I have to apologise, we’re still demobilising, there’s a lot of emotions, people are tired.”

“We are very saddened we could not recover a viable sub, but beyond that the system performed,” he added.

Read more: Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?

Read more: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was 'flustered' after sub's comms went out on test dive, says documentary cameraman

Edward Cassano spoke during a news conference on the Titan sub on Friday.
Edward Cassano spoke during a news conference on the Titan sub on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

Read more: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

The Titan sub was located by a remotely-operated vehicle called the Odysseus 6K on Thursday 22 June.

Mr Cassano said after they made the discovery the US Coast Guard immediately got in touch with the family of the passengers that were on board.

British billionaire Hamish Harding was aboard, along with Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a UK-based Pakistani businessman who was a board member of the Prince's Trust charity, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, who went to Strathclyde University in Glasgow, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

It comes after it emerged on Wednesday that "presumed human remains" of the five passengers on board the Titan sub had been recovered from the wreckage, the US Coast Guard has said.

A formal analysis into 'human remains' is to be conducted by medical professionals.
A formal analysis into 'human remains' is to be conducted by medical professionals. Picture: Alamy

Canadian police are currently examining the incident, as they are working to determine whether “criminal, federal or provincial laws” were broken ahead of the vessel’s expedition.

The results will determine whether a full criminal investigation is launched.

Superintendent Kent Osmond, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said: “Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of the circumstances indicate criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken.

“Following the US Coast Guard's announcement earlier this week that debris from the submersible was located and all five on board were presumed dead, we will now look at the circumstances that led to those deaths.

“Our investigators are engaged and active in this matter as of this morning. Once a determination has been made as to whether or not a full investigation will be launched, we will provide an update at that time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

She took the bike back in Merseyside.

Moment furious vigilante mum tracks down group who ‘robbed’ bike to take it back, as police ‘refuse to help’

Apple unveils new products

Apple becomes the first public company to be valued at three trillion dollars

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey is writing a book on grieving

'We miss him every day': Widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker says his children still make him Father's Day cards

Brazil Bolsonaro

Brazil court bars former president Jair Bolsonaro from elections until 2030

The boy has been released on bail

Teenage boy arrested after serious sexual assaults in 'gender neutral toilet' at school

Riot police prepare for a potential fourth night of riots.

France deploys 45,000 officers as riot police gear up for potential fourth night of unrest

Police investigators examine charred buses after a third night of unrest at a depot in Aubervilliers near Paris

Macron urges parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting across France

LUKOIL Chairman Ravil Maganov - a critic of Putin's invasion of Ukraine - has died after falling from a window at the Central Clinical Hospital near Moscow, Russia.

Sudden fatalities and falling from windows: The high-profile suspicious Russian deaths since the invasion of Ukraine

Sri Lanka Thai Elephant

Temple elephant in Sri Lanka to return to Thailand after neglect allegations

France is in the grip of large scale riots

France deploys armoured vehicles to stop riots as bus and tram services scrapped after three nights of devastation

Kieren Curran has been spared jail

Bridgerton and 1917 actor spared jail despite being caught with huge trove of child abuse photos

Police hope to speak to these two men, who are not in trouble or under suspicion

Urgent plea for help as police search for mother after human placenta found in Southampton park

Alan Arkin has died

Hollywood legend Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Duncan Lougee

Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor

Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney

'I love beer and I always have': Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light sales crash

The sub is reported to have been built with 'expired' carbon fibre

Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African president cleared of wrongdoing over cash stolen from his farm

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was 'flustered' with the submersible's comms going out

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was 'flustered' after sub's comms went out on test dive, says documentary cameraman
Al-Arfat Hassan is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of plotting a terrorist attack in central London

Rapper accused over terror plot claims he was using ‘jihadi persona’ to impress women, court hears
Zac Goldsmith has said he did not step down because of his support for Boris Johnson

Zac Goldsmith in row with PM as he insists he really did quit over environment, and not over Boris support
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France

Hundreds arrested as scores of police officers are hurt during more protests

People displaced by gang violence stand in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard, where they have sought refuge, in Port-au-Prince

Youngsters in Haiti need aid and face ‘staggering levels’ of gender violence

A Putin selfie has sparked speculation that he is using body-doubles

Fake Putin? Body double suspicions raised after Russian president's 'waxwork' selfie with key ally Ramzan Kadyrov
French President Emmanuel Macron attended Elton John's concert on Wednesday night

Macron dances while Paris burns: French President slammed for attending Elton John concert while country hit by riots
July will kick off with strong winds ahead of a two-week heatwave

Brits brace for blustery start to July as 50mph winds set to hit ahead of 40C heatwave

France riots

Fiery protests grip France for third night over deadly police shooting of teen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles
Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit