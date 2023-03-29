Mystery as toddler dies after being found unresponsive at home, with police investigating tragic death

By Kit Heren

A baby girl has died after being found unresponsive at home in Preston, with police searching for the explanation for her death.

The unnamed girl, aged 18 months, was. found unresponsive on March 15 at a house in Kings Drive in the Fulwood neighbourhood of the Lancashire city.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died six days later.

Officers have not established why the girl died yet, and a government post mortem will try to work out the cause.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the girl's death.

A spokesman for the Lancashire force said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 15 to a report that an 18-month-old girl had been found unresponsive at an address on Kings Drive in Fulwood.

“Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before later being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but she sadly died on the morning of March 21.

"Our thoughts are with the girl’s loved ones at this time.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try and establish the cause of death.

"We are continuing with our investigation to determine the cause and the circumstances surrounding this girl’s sad death. No arrests have been made at this stage.”