Tom Cruise recorded shouting at Mission: Impossible 7 crew over Covid

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A recording has emerged of Tom Cruise furiously shouting and swearing at the crew members on the latest Mission: Impossible film after they appeared to break Covid-19 guidelines.

In the audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise can be heard delivering a rant at two employees he says are positioned too close together in front of a computer screen.

He tells them: "If I see you do it again, you're f****** gone."

Cruise says Mission: Impossible 7 must set the “gold standard” for getting film productions up and running again.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing”, he says.

Cruise adds: "I'm on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf******. I don't ever want to see it again, ever.

“And if you don’t do it, you’re fired. If I see you do it again, you’re f****** gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it... don’t you ever f****** do it again.”

He says he doesn't want to hear any apologies, before adding: "You can tell it to the people that are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

The incident is believed to have happened at Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filming.

The film has been hampered by delays and shutdowns due to the pandemic.

Filming had to be halted in Italy back in February and began again in the UK in July. While filming in Italy in October, production was again suspended after a number of people on set reportedly tested positive for Covid.

