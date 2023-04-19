Top British ultra-marathon runner disqualified after 'using car to drive part of 50-mile race' before coming in third place

The Scottish runner was disqualified. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A top British ultra-marathon runner has been disqualified after using car to drive part of 50-mile race before coming in third place.

Joasia Zakrzewski, 47, finished third in the 2023 GB Ultras earlier this month but has since been accused of travelling two-and-a-half miles of the race by car.

Mapping data found she covered a mile in just one minute and 40 seconds and reached a top speed of 35mph – faster than Usain Bolt at his best.

She has since been stripped of the result, with the case referred to UK Athletics.

Dr Zakrzewski agreed to the lift as she was feeling "sick" having flown in from Australia the night before, friends claimed.

The said she was "genuinely sorry for any upset caused" over the incident.

Great news for me 🥉 but really bad news for sportsmanship 😕



The below happened because a fellow competitor cheated.

She travelled in a car for around 2.5 miles of the M2L 50 mile event last week.

— Mel Sykes (@nuddypants) April 17, 2023

The medal for third place has instead been awarded to NHS podiatrist Mel Sykes, who took to Twitter to slam Dr Zakrzewski as a "cheat".

"Great news for me - but really bad news for sportsmanship," she said.

Later discussing how her rival was caught, she added: "Too many people noticed things were amiss and contacted the race organisers separately so they had to launch an investigation."

Data uploaded to sports app Strava by Dr Zakrzewski and shared by Ms Sykes revealed she allegedly "hadn’t taken the race route", instead opting to follow the main road.

She also claimed there was a section where Dr Zakrzewski's performance figures "didn’t add up".

Dr Zakrzewski works as a GP in Dumfries, and has raced for Scotland and Great Britain in various championships.

She took the world record for the most miles run by a woman in 48 hours just weeks before the incident but critics are now suggesting she be banned from racing completely.

Scottish Athletics said it was "aware of the issue".