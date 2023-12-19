Suspended Tory MP Peter Bone loses seat in recall petition triggering fresh by-election headache for Sunak

Peter Bone, who is suspended from the parliamentary Tory Party has lost his seat in a recall petition. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Ex-Tory MP Peter Bone has lost his seat in a recall petition, triggering a fresh by-election headache for the prime minister.

Constituents in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire have decided they want a new MP after a Parliamentary investigation found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

He was suspended from the House of Commons for six weeks and had the Tory whip removed, meaning he had been acting as an independent MP.

Ex-Tory MP Peter Bone has lost his seat. Picture: Getty

A recall petition is triggered when an MP is suspended from the Commons for ten or more days.

Despite this, Mr Bone was later seen campaigning with the Tory party, despite his suspension.

The Conservatives have taken a bruising in a number of by-elections that have taken place this year.

In the summer, they lost Selby and Ainsty to the Labour Party, and Somerton and Frome to the Liberal Democrats.

In October, they lost Mid Bedforshire and Tamworth to the Labour party, who overturned huge Tory majorities.