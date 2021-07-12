Tory Natalie Elphicke sorry for saying Rashford should have spent less time ‘playing politics’

12 July 2021, 11:42

Marcus Rashford missed his penalty at last night's Euro final
Marcus Rashford missed his penalty at last night's Euro final. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

A Tory MP has apologised after suggesting that Marcus Rashford should have spent more time "perfecting his game" than "playing politics".

Natalie Elphicke made the comment in a private message to fellow MPs after the footballer missed a penalty in the Euro final on Sunday night.

The message read: "They lost - would it be ungenerous to suggest Rashford should have spent more time perfecting his game and less time playing politics."

Read more: Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

Read more: Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss

The Dover MP has since apologised, saying she “shared the frustration and heartbreak” of other England fans.

"I applaud the England team who gave their all in Euro 2020,” she said.

"Last night I shared the frustration and heartbreak of millions of other England fans.

"I regret messaging privately a rash reaction about Marcus Rashford's missed penalty and apologise to him for any suggestion that he is not fully focused on his football.

"Onwards to the World Cup and I look forward to Marcus Rashford's contribution at that time."

Rashford waged a high-profile campaign to persuade the Government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters throughout the school holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

His failure to get the goal - along with misses from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - consigned England to another agonising penalty shoot-out defeat in a major tournament as Italy secured victory at Wembley.

Read more: 49 arrests in central London after England's devastating Euro defeat

Read more: 'You did us so proud': Nation reacts to England's crushing Euro 2020 final loss to Italy

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner condemned the comment by Ms Elphicke, saying: “While the country was commiserating (with) our great team, Tory MPs were sneering at the inspirational players who stepped up to feed hungry kids when they voted to leave them without food.

"Whether it's their failure to support the vulnerable, or booing our boys after they have done our whole country proud, the Nasty Party is back.

"The question every Conservative MP needs to answer is - did they call out these appalling comments?

"And after his failure to support our players in their stance against racism, Boris Johnson must publicly condemn these disgraceful messages.

"Whose side is he on, the lion hearts on the pitch or the Tory MPs who attack them?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

England manager Gareth Southgate leaves the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, on Monday

Southgate: It feels like my stomach has been ripped out after Italy defeat
Twitter has deleted more than 1,000 tweets after some England footballers were the targets of racist abuse on social media

Twitter deletes over 1,000 racist tweets after Euro final

Angela Rayner has hit out at Boris Johnson and Priti Patel

'Total hypocrites': Johnson and Patel blasted by Labour over condemnation of racist abuse
Savills said it is investigating the post

Savills to investigate racist tweet allegedly posted by employee after the Euro 2020 final
A mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford was vandalised after England's loss to Italy

Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss
Prince William has condemned vile racist abuse levelled at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka

Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Is a national ID card the solution to social media abuse?

Will Guyatt explains how to solve the problem of anonymous online abuse
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says
Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London