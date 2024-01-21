Egyptian 'toyboy', 37, dumbed by British gran, 83, is kicked out by mum-of-11 who caught him 'texting another pensioner'

An Egyptian toyboy who was dumped by his 83-year-old wife (right) has been dumped by his new 61-year-old lover (left) after she caught him texting another pensioner. Picture: Facebook

By Christian Oliver

An Egyptian toyboy who was dumped by his 83-year-old wife has been dumped by his new 61-year-old lover after she caught him texting another pensioner.

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, made headlines when he married Iris Jones - 46 years his senior - in June 2020. Iris further stunned critics of their relationship when she discussed their graphic sex life on live mid-morning TV.

Now months after being thrown out by Iris from her Weston-super-Mare home after she accused him of being a "selfish money-grabber", Mohamed has again been dumped by his mother-of-11 lover.

Mohamed had shacked up with Angela Rogers, 61, months after his split from Iris, after he wooed her with flowers and "the best sex ever".

But Rogers too found her love for Mohamed had soured when she discovered he was messaging a 69-year-old widow.

Revealing her heartbreak to The Mirror, Angela said she spent £5,000 on their romance. She added that Mohamed had pestered her for money to finalise his divorce from Iris.

Iris ditched her Egyptian lover, after marrying in 2020. Picture: Facebook

After Mohamed proposed twice - both times without a ring - Angela kicked him out, telling the publication that he was a "freeloader who clearly has a thing about older women".

"I don’t want to see him hurting anyone else,” she said.

It comes after Iris revealed that she was single again after called off her relationship with Mohammed.

Instead of finding another man, Iris said last year she had instead found a car for companionship - insisting she did not miss her former lover.

Iris had met Mohamed on Facebook in 2019, and then married in 2020. He even managed to get a visa so he could be with her in the UK.

Iris said he adored Mohammed and had not expected to fall in love with someone almost 50 years her junior.

Iris has moved on with Mr Tibbs as a companion. Picture: Facebook

"But it became hard work. We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything," she told Closer.

"I can't be doing with that. I'm not a lovesick teenager. I'm 83."

Iris now has a cat, Mr Tibbs, which she got days after Mohammed moved out.

"He never complains, is very quiet and beautiful to look at – I adore him. And he's very happy here and doesn't create a mess."

"I'm not missing Mohammed at all, the thing that annoyed me the most when he left was he took my tempura battered prawns that I'd planned for my dinner that night."

Previously, Iris shocked This Morning viewers when she gave very detailed descriptions of their sex life.

She went into a lewd tale about how they had to be careful with her thin skin and how she feared they would have to go to A&E.