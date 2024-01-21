Egyptian 'toyboy', 37, dumbed by British gran, 83, is kicked out by mum-of-11 who caught him 'texting another pensioner'

21 January 2024, 23:06 | Updated: 21 January 2024, 23:10

An Egyptian toyboy who was dumped by his 83-year-old wife (right) has been dumped by his new 61-year-old lover (left) after she caught him texting another pensioner
An Egyptian toyboy who was dumped by his 83-year-old wife (right) has been dumped by his new 61-year-old lover (left) after she caught him texting another pensioner. Picture: Facebook

By Christian Oliver

An Egyptian toyboy who was dumped by his 83-year-old wife has been dumped by his new 61-year-old lover after she caught him texting another pensioner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, made headlines when he married Iris Jones - 46 years his senior - in June 2020. Iris further stunned critics of their relationship when she discussed their graphic sex life on live mid-morning TV.

Now months after being thrown out by Iris from her Weston-super-Mare home after she accused him of being a "selfish money-grabber", Mohamed has again been dumped by his mother-of-11 lover.

Mohamed had shacked up with Angela Rogers, 61, months after his split from Iris, after he wooed her with flowers and "the best sex ever".

But Rogers too found her love for Mohamed had soured when she discovered he was messaging a 69-year-old widow.

Revealing her heartbreak to The Mirror, Angela said she spent £5,000 on their romance. She added that Mohamed had pestered her for money to finalise his divorce from Iris.

Iris ditched her Egyptian lover, after marrying in 2020
Iris ditched her Egyptian lover, after marrying in 2020. Picture: Facebook

Read More: Sam Fox arrested after 'drunken bust-up' on BA flight to Germany

Read More: ITV Loose Women's Kaye Adams rushed to A&E after suffering 'traumatic' health scare 'minutes' before live show

After Mohamed proposed twice - both times without a ring - Angela kicked him out, telling the publication that he was a "freeloader who clearly has a thing about older women".

"I don’t want to see him hurting anyone else,” she said.

It comes after Iris revealed that she was single again after called off her relationship with Mohammed.

Instead of finding another man, Iris said last year she had instead found a car for companionship - insisting she did not miss her former lover.

Iris had met Mohamed on Facebook in 2019, and then married in 2020. He even managed to get a visa so he could be with her in the UK.

Iris said he adored Mohammed and had not expected to fall in love with someone almost 50 years her junior.

Iris has moved on with Mr Tibbs as a companion
Iris has moved on with Mr Tibbs as a companion. Picture: Facebook

"But it became hard work. We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything," she told Closer.

"I can't be doing with that. I'm not a lovesick teenager. I'm 83."

Iris now has a cat, Mr Tibbs, which she got days after Mohammed moved out.

"He never complains, is very quiet and beautiful to look at – I adore him. And he's very happy here and doesn't create a mess."

"I'm not missing Mohammed at all, the thing that annoyed me the most when he left was he took my tempura battered prawns that I'd planned for my dinner that night."

Previously, Iris shocked This Morning viewers when she gave very detailed descriptions of their sex life.

She went into a lewd tale about how they had to be careful with her thin skin and how she feared they would have to go to A&E.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

2023 music review

Man held near Taylor Swift’s New York townhouse after reported break-in attempt

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump

The White House

Who is running for US president? See a rundown of the major 2024 candidates

Thousands are without power and planes have been unable to land as 90mph winds hit the UK as the Met Office warned of a possible chance of a tornado on Sunday night

Thousands without power and planes unable to land as Storm Isha puts UK on 'tornado watch' with 90mph winds

Fire at Ust-Luga port

Dozens killed in shelling on market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Ron DeSantis, once considered Donald Trump's greatest challenger for the Republican nomination, has suspended his presidential campaign

Ron DeSantis suspends struggling presidential campaign to endorse fellow Republican Donald Trump

More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel's offensive began three months ago, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry

Gaza death toll surpasses 25,000 as Israel continues offensive - resulting in one of the deadliest days of war so far

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre on Saturday has been named by police as Muhammad Hassam Ali

Teenager, 17, stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre named as Muhammad Hassam Ali

Israeli tanks

Death toll in Gaza soars above 25,000 as Netanyahu seeks ‘complete victory’

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named.

Man and woman found dead alongside children at Norwich house died as a result of stab wounds, say police

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

From second left, Denmark’s King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Prince Vincent, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine and greet the crowd after a service on the occasion of the cha

King Frederik and Danish royals attend ‘celebratory church service’ in Aarhus

Loose Women and Strictly star Kaye Adams has revealed she was rushed to A&E after suffering a 'traumatic' health scare just 'minutes' before the live show on Friday

ITV Loose Women's Kaye Adams rushed to A&E after suffering 'traumatic' health scare 'minutes' before live show

Fifa boss president Gianni Infantino (left) has called for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse. It comes after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walked off the pitch after hearing monkey noises targetted at him (right)

Fifa boss calls for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse following ‘abhorrent’ incident

West Midlands Police in Victoria Square in central Birmingham after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre - as police launch murder probe

Sam Fox said she was 'deeply sorry' after being arrested for a 'drunken bust-up' on a flight

Sam Fox arrested after 'drunken bust-up' on BA flight to Germany

Latest News

See more Latest News

Woolworths could return to the UK high street

Woolworths could make comeback on UK high street, says boss who revived brand across Europe
An amber weather alert is in place for most of the UK

Storm Isha set to batter Britain: Met Office extends rare amber warning for 90mph winds as people warned not to travel
Vladimir Putin

North Korea suggests Putin visit expected as nations continue co-operation

Grant Shapps spoke to LBC

Grant Shapps 'disappointed' in Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of a two-state solution after the end of war in Gaza
Air strike debris

Death toll in Gaza rises above 25,000, Palestinian officials say

Smog in Lahore

Toxic smog which shrouds Lahore poses cross-border challenge in South Asia

Stolen ruby slippers

Reformed mobster went after ‘one last score’ by stealing Wizard Of Oz slippers

Harry and Meghan 'sent get well messages' to Charles and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare
Koreas Tensions

North Korea agrees strategic and tactical co-operation with Russia

Election 2024 Trump

Republican rival questions Donald Trump’s mental fitness

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week after undergoing abdominal surgery, sources have revealed

Kate will 'work from bed' after abdominal surgery as aides praise Princess' 'unwavering commitment to duty'
Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Meghan forced to miss Harry receiving Living Legends of Aviation award after one of their children 'became unwell'
Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Prince Harry pays tribute to Diana as he attends Living Legends of Aviation Awards amid Charles and Kate health scare

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit