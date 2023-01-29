Trans prisoners with history of violence against women will not be moved as 'urgent' review called

29 January 2023, 19:32

Sturgeon has faced a series of controversies around trans prisoners in Scotland
Sturgeon has faced a series of controversies around trans prisoners in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women will not be put in Scottish women's prisons for the time being as authorities launched an 'urgent' review into current practices.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New guidelines announced today no transgender person with a history of violence against women will be moved from the male to female estate.

And no newly convicted or remanded trans prisoner with a history of violence towards women will be placed in the female estate to begin with.

It comes as the Scottish Government faces a flurry of controversy around offenders Isla Bryson and Tiffany Scott.

Read more: Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

Read more: Fresh trans prisoner row as 'dangerous' inmate who stalked 13-year-old girl 'to be moved from men's to women's jail'

Isla Bryson, 31, was found guilty of rape last week
Isla Bryson, 31, was found guilty of rape last week. Picture: Alamy

Ms Scott will be released only when she is no longer considered an "unmanageable risk to public safety", but had a request to be transferred to a women's prison approved by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

And convicted rapist Isla Bryson was initially remanded to Cornton Vale women's prison before being moved to a men's facility by the SPS.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has faced tough questions from MSPs, who consider her accountable for alleged failings under the current model.

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “I understand that the issue of any trans woman being convicted of violent and sexual offences is a highly emotive subject and that the public concern is understandable.

Scotland has ordered an urgent review into current prison practices
Scotland has ordered an urgent review into current prison practices. Picture: PA

“As the First Minister pointed out last week, we must not allow any suggestion to take root that trans women pose an inherent threat to women.

“Predatory men are the risk to women. However, as with any group in society, a small number of trans women will offend and be sent to prison.

“Therefore, I hope that the measures I am about to highlight will offer reassurance in the ongoing ability of the prison service to manage trans individuals and ensure the safety of all prisoners.

“We must also never forget that there are victims in these cases. My thoughts remain with them.”

Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman Pauline NcNeill said the SNP has waited too long to act.

She said: "It should not have taken this level of public outcry to do the right thing.

“The Scottish Government now needs to change the policy which they oversaw and to bring forward guidance which take account of the views of woman prisoners as a matter of urgency to make sure this does not happen again.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli paramilitary border police stand next to the family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed several people in an attack on Friday outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

Police have not found the culprit in the incident

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harrods 'during fight over watch' as witness describes 'pools of blood'

A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine

Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

Tom Landon has been arrested by police in Austria

Alleged Holocaust denier arrested after 'keeping British girls in cellar for nine months' pictured for first time

Dame Esther received a DBE in 2015

Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited

Gove says sorry that exploitation of regulations led to Grenfell fire

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder

Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home"

FaceTime will see you now: Govt plans video call check ups to create 'hospitals at home' in bid to solve NHS crisis

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking

Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'
The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The UN report slammed the UK's justice system

Black British people 'living in fear' due to structural and systemic racism, UN report states
The back of the picture reportedly proves it has not been doctored

New 'proof' Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is real despite Ghislaine Maxwell claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit