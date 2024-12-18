Commuters face travel chaos as gale force winds batter the UK with Met Office map showing areas worst affected

18 December 2024, 09:04

High winds are set to batter the UK today
High winds are set to batter the UK today. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Gale force winds risk causing travel chaos in parts of the UK this morning as the Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office warned severe winds of up to 65mph could lead to road, rail, air and ferry delays across the UK on Wednesday.

One warning covers large parts of northern England, including Sheffield and Leeds - lasting from 3am to 2pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters said gusts of 50-60mph are possible and potentially higher in more exposed places.

A separate warning for northern and western Wales and parts of north-west England expires at 9am, with the Met Office expecting gusts of 45-55mph fairly widely.

Gusts of 65mph are possible in a few places, particularly along the coast.

Read more: Hunter crushed to death by bear that was shot out of tree by member of his hunting party

Motorists and commuters have been met with closed roads and train delays as the high winds batter the UK this morning.

The M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions due to strong winds with traffic being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

In south-east Wales, Gwent Police briefly closed the B4269 between Llanellen and Llanfoist early on Wednesday morning, with the road reopening at about 6.15am.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said its overnight ferry service from Heysham, Lancashire to Douglas, Isle of Man was cancelled, but remaining Wednesday services are expected to operate as normal.

The windy weather looks set to continue in the coming days, as the Met Office said: “The active jet stream will meander across the UK steering deeps areas of low pressure in our direction.”

The Met Office Issued A Rare Red Weather Warning During Storm Darragh
The Met Office Issued A Rare Red Weather Warning During Storm Darragh. Picture: Getty

These warnings come just days after Storm Darragh battered Britain with 95mph winds, killing two.

Rare red "danger to life" warning covered areas of the south west of England and Wales, with train lines and other services warning of severe delays.

The Met Office said that red warnings have only been announced 20 times in the UK since 2011 when first started recording them.

Elsewhere, images show widespread destruction, with Llandudno pier in North Wales facing the full brunt of Darragh as one of the huts along the pier was blown sideways.

Trees fell with winds of up to 93mph battering North Wales. Hundreds of flights were cancelled with others diverted from Heathrow to Germany.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A landslide near an international shipping terminal in Port Vila, Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake

Rescuers dig for survivors of Vanuatu earthquake that killed at least 14 people

Ottavia Piana, a caver blocked in a deep inside the Bueno Fonteno cave, is carried to safety by rescue workers after falling some five meters during an expedition

Injured Italian cave explorer carried to safety after 75-hour rescue operation

Russia arrests suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack

Russia arrests 29-year-old suspect following death of Russian general in Moscow e-scooter attack

The Kairos No. 2 rocket is launched from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto town, western Japan

Japanese company aborts second satellite launch after take-off

One of the hunters shot a bear out of a tree and it landed on another man, crushing him to death (file image)

Hunter crushed to death by bear that was shot out of tree by member of his hunting party

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has said he is "not worried" by his decline in popularity

Keir Starmer 'not worried' by plummeting popularity but admits government needs to 'go further' to spark growth

Aug. 17, 2006 - JONBENET RAMSEY.SUPPLIED BY JONBENETRAMSEYRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)

JonBenet Ramsey's father received chilling letter 'naming' his daughter's killer after bombshell Netflix documentary

Igor Kirillov

Russia detains suspect over killing of general in Moscow bomb blast

Exclusive
Rich Iles from Winterbourne Down was raising money for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, when his money box was stolen from outside of the family home.

“Heartbroken” father of three fundraising for war heroes, with over 200,000 lights on his home, has money stolen

Chancellor Presents First Labour Budget To Parliament

UK inflation rate rises for second month in a row in latest Labour budget blow

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has backed Trump's calls for NATO members to spend more on defence

'Europe must do more': Starmer supports Trump in calling out NATO countries not spending enough on defence

Nick Ferrari reflects on his visit to Estonia

The bravery of our troops is unquestionable, but we must boost defence spending to give them the tools they need

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion

Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to Reform UK donation, Nigel Farage says after Mar-A-Lago meeting

Alan Jones Faces Court On Historical Sexual Misconduct Charges

Former Australia rugby boss Alan Jones denies 34 sex charges against 10 males

Former radio broadcaster Alan Jones leaves the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney

Former Australia rugby coach denies indecent assault charges

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion seeks restraining order against rapper who shot her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Congress unveils stopgap US federal spending bill

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower

Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in fresh bid to overturn conviction

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport

Police 'failed to spot warning signs of mass riots' sparked by Southport dance class killings, watchdog finds
Rebecca Turner (pictured with her mother Anita) died in March

Tragedy as British tourist and boyfriend die after 'unwittingly taking lethal mix of drugs' in Thailand hotel room
Benjamin Netanyahu wearing a flak jacket in Syria

Israeli forces to remain inside Syria for foreseeable future, says Netanyahu

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on the ISS

Stranded astronauts’ stay on space station extended by another month

A Russian rocket launcher firing

North Koreans have ‘suffered hundreds of casualties’ fighting near Kursk

Natalie Rupnow

Wisconsin 'school shooter' pictured for first time after 'killing two and taking her own life'
Floral tributes left outside the Abundant Life Christian School

Combination of factors led teenage girl to go on shooting spree, say police

Israel and Hamas are said to be nearing a ceasefire

Israel and Hamas 'nearing ceasefire' as peace in Gaza 'closer than ever'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News