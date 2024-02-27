'Treasure hunters' spark outrage by digging up protected sand dune to find buried money after influencers promote event

By Jasmine Moody

Crowds of treasure hunters have sparked outrage by digging up a protected sand dune nature reserve after influencers told followers to find £850 (€1,000) in Gran Canaria.

The money was buried at the Maspalomas Dunes in the San Bartolomé de Tirajana, south of the island, to promote a festival.

Influencers, hired by DN7 festival, posted a video on Instagram, with a caption that translates into: "Let's go for the €1,000!"

Crowds flocked to the dunes to hunt for the money-filled briefcase, which was buried to create publicity for a concert, according to the news website Tiempo de Canarias.

On Saturday, people could be seen digging the sand with spades, shovels, and even their bare hands.

A complaint is set to be filed with the Prosecutor's Office and the company promoting the concert is also being investigated. Picture: Instagram

The promotional video noted: "We have been given €1,000 for the promotion of the event, and instead of burning it in TV commercials we are going to hide them around the island.

"The first person to find it gets to keep it."

Now, the Gran Canaria council is investigating the incident that occurred in the protected area.

A complaint is set to be filed with the Prosecutor's Office and the company promoting the concert is also being investigated.

DN7 Festival is being accused of ignoring the fact that the area is protected as it has a unique and fragile ecosystem, which has been hindered by overcrowding by tourists.