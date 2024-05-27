'Mentor, Queen': Tributes pour in for professional horse rider, 37, after death in shock accident

27 May 2024, 14:01

Professional horse-rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday.
Professional horse-rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for a professional horse rider who died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday.

Georgie Campbell, 37, was immediately attended to by medical staff after falling at a fence but could not be saved.

Tributes have been pouring in since her death, with one post online reading: "We all miss you so much angel. #restinpeace #sosorryforyourloss #loveyourself #rideforgeorgie.

"I’m so sorry for the Campbell’s loss."

Another person added: "Another added: 'We all know the risks we take getting on a horse but when something like this happens it still shocks us all.

"Can happen to the best of us. RIP @mrsgeorgiecampbell. Thoughts and prayers go out to all connections as this devastating time.'

Georgie Campbell riding Speedwell in the CCI-S 4* during the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire on Sunday 17th September 2023. (Photo: Jon Bromley | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News
Ms Campbell, 37, was immediately attended to by medical staff after falling at a fence but could not be saved. Picture: Alamy

Governing body British Eventing said in a statement on Sunday: "It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday 26 May 2024.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

"The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

"To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said it was called to an incident near Budleigh Salterton at 3.05pm on Sunday.

An air ambulance, double-crewed land ambulance, operations officer and hazardous area response team were sent to the scene.

Campbell was initially a top-level showing rider before turning to eventing.

She represented Great Britain numerous times on Nations Cup teams and appeared at several five-star events, the highest recognised level of eventing.

In an Equine America interview last year, she cited winning the 4* Long in 2022 at Ligniers on Global Quest as a career highlight.

Campbell wed fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, in December 2020.

Together the pair joined personal and professional forces to create Team Campbell Eventing.

The Bicton International Horse Trials is a four-day event taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment.

