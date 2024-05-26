Professional horse rider, 36, dies in shock accident at Devon equestrian event

Professional horse-rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Professional horse rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday.

Ms Campbell, 36, was immediately attended to by medical staff after falling at a fence but could not be saved.

Governing body British Eventing said in a statement on Sunday: "It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday 26 May 2024.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

"The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

"To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said it was called to an incident near Budleigh Salterton at 3.05pm on Sunday.

An air ambulance, double-crewed land ambulance, operations officer and hazardous area response team were sent to the scene.

Campbell was initially a top-level showing rider before turning to eventing.

She represented Great Britain numerous times on Nations Cup teams and appeared at several five-star events, the highest recognised level of eventing.

In an Equine America interview last year, she cited winning the 4* Long in 2022 at Ligniers on Global Quest as a career highlight.

Campbell wed fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, in December 2020.

Together the pair joined personal and professional forces to create Team Campbell Eventing.

The Bicton International Horse Trials is a four-day event taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment.