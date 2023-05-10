Tributes to 'bubbly and lovely' woman, 36, killed after being 'held hostage' in police stand-off in Dartford

Tributes were left to a mother who was killed after a "hostage taking" Dartford. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been paid to a "really bubbly and lovely" mother-of-two who was shot dead in a suspected hostage taking in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Locals have identified her as Hayley Burke as flowers and messages were left at the scene.

Armed police and a negotiator swept on Priory Road in Dartford early on Saturday afternoon where they engaged in an hour-long stand off with a man inside a home.

Two shots were fired before a seriously injured male suspect, 29, was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. Kent Police said it did not fire any weapons in the incident.

Locals identified her as Hayley Burke. Picture: Facebook

The woman, 36, was hurt after apparently being hit by a handgun and died on Monday afternoon as police began a murder investigation.

While she has not been formally named, Hayley was named locally as the victim.

Read more: Woman who was ‘held hostage’ in hour-long police stand-off in Dartford dies from gunshot wounds

Armed police descended on Dartford. Picture: Alamy

Tributes said: "Hayley was the loudest friend in the group and never failed to have everyone laughing.

"Hayley loved her children with every inch of her heart. Everything she did was for her boys – they were her life.

"Hayley would do anything for anybody but wasn't afraid to tell you if you took the mick.

"She was so brutally honest – it was one of her best character traits. If you wanted an honest opinion you would always ask Hayley."

A friend said: "Her space in our lives will never be filled. She didn't deserve any of this.

"She had so much love and life to give."

A local, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's an awful thing. We've been neighbours for a couple of years.

"She was lovely, really bubbly and lovely girl. Always nice."

They told The Sun: "Saturday, we could see something going on in the garden.

"Three or four ambulances came. They tried for three or four hours to save her before taking her away.

Read more: Woman 'being held hostage is shot' at Kent home before police swoop in to free her

"We didn't hear anything but we could see them in the garden. We left flowers as we wanted to pay tribute to her. She was a lovely girl."

A neighbour said the incident was "really scary" and added: "I never had too much dealing with her, she was always very quiet, but she was always pleasant.

"They seemed like a very normal family, definitely not one you would expect to turn out like this."

A woman who was shot in the incident has died. Picture: Alamy

An anonymous witness to the incident said it was a "chilling" scene and described "pandemonium" in the street.

"I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn't get back home. I went out and was told 'get back – you must stay indoors'," they said.

Kent Police said in a statement: "Kent Police was called at 12.40pm on Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road.

"Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

"Firearms officers also attended and while they were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital.

"The victim died from her injuries shortly before the evening of Monday.

"The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition.

"He is being treated as the suspect and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate."

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.