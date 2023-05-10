Tributes to 'bubbly and lovely' woman, 36, killed after being 'held hostage' in police stand-off in Dartford

10 May 2023, 05:45 | Updated: 10 May 2023, 06:32

Tributes were left to a mother who was killed after a "hostage taking" Dartford
Tributes were left to a mother who was killed after a "hostage taking" Dartford. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been paid to a "really bubbly and lovely" mother-of-two who was shot dead in a suspected hostage taking in Kent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Locals have identified her as Hayley Burke as flowers and messages were left at the scene.

Armed police and a negotiator swept on Priory Road in Dartford early on Saturday afternoon where they engaged in an hour-long stand off with a man inside a home.

Two shots were fired before a seriously injured male suspect, 29, was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. Kent Police said it did not fire any weapons in the incident.

Locals identified her as Hayley Burke
Locals identified her as Hayley Burke. Picture: Facebook

The woman, 36, was hurt after apparently being hit by a handgun and died on Monday afternoon as police began a murder investigation.

While she has not been formally named, Hayley was named locally as the victim.

Read more: Woman who was ‘held hostage’ in hour-long police stand-off in Dartford dies from gunshot wounds

Armed police descended on Dartford
Armed police descended on Dartford. Picture: Alamy

Tributes said: "Hayley was the loudest friend in the group and never failed to have everyone laughing.

"Hayley loved her children with every inch of her heart. Everything she did was for her boys – they were her life.

"Hayley would do anything for anybody but wasn't afraid to tell you if you took the mick.

"She was so brutally honest – it was one of her best character traits. If you wanted an honest opinion you would always ask Hayley."

A friend said: "Her space in our lives will never be filled. She didn't deserve any of this.

"She had so much love and life to give."

A local, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's an awful thing. We've been neighbours for a couple of years.

"She was lovely, really bubbly and lovely girl. Always nice."

They told The Sun: "Saturday, we could see something going on in the garden.

"Three or four ambulances came. They tried for three or four hours to save her before taking her away.

Read more: Woman 'being held hostage is shot' at Kent home before police swoop in to free her

"We didn't hear anything but we could see them in the garden. We left flowers as we wanted to pay tribute to her. She was a lovely girl."

A neighbour said the incident was "really scary" and added: "I never had too much dealing with her, she was always very quiet, but she was always pleasant.

"They seemed like a very normal family, definitely not one you would expect to turn out like this."

A woman who was shot in the incident has died
A woman who was shot in the incident has died. Picture: Alamy

An anonymous witness to the incident said it was a "chilling" scene and described "pandemonium" in the street.

"I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn't get back home. I went out and was told 'get back – you must stay indoors'," they said.

Kent Police said in a statement: "Kent Police was called at 12.40pm on Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road.

"Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

"Firearms officers also attended and while they were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital.

"The victim died from her injuries shortly before the evening of Monday.

"The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition.

"He is being treated as the suspect and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate."

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are trying to identify 22 women killed in 'cold case' murders

Police seek IDs of 22 women killed in ‘cold case’ murders that have never been solved in three European countries

AFP journalist Arman Soldin walks in a trench as he is covers the war in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Ms Thomas was shouted at by a trans employee in Starbucks

Starbucks customer yelled at by trans employee 'mistakenly called worker 'lady' and goes on holiday to recover'

Jamie Graham has been jailed after he was caught carrying an axe

'I'm only after one person': Man armed with axe at train station told cops ‘I’m a little bit psycho’

Germany LGTBQI

Germany proposes rules to ease legal changes of gender

Tunisia Synagogue Attack

Three killed and 10 injured in attack near synagogue in Tunisia

New Zealand Flooding

Student’s body found in cave after New Zealand hit by floods

People were evacuated from their homes in Somerset, according to reports

'Worst I've seen in 20 years': Heavy storms cause flash flooding and disruption across parts of England

Prince

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

A number of Tory MPs have criticised the recent Public Order Act, which critics say is too "heavy-handed"

Tory MPs slam 'heavy-handed' protest bill - as Met chief defends Coronation arrests despite criticism

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Donald Trump

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

The plan is expected to be rolled out by winter

The seven illnesses your pharmacist will be able to treat without having to see GP

Mall Shooting Texas

Police officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending Dallas shopping centre attack

'Somerset Gimp' re-arrested after prowling villages and terrifying local residents in latex suit

'Somerset Gimp' re-arrested after prowling villages and terrifying local residents in latex suit

Lachlan Murdoch

Fox Corp chief Lachlan Murdoch says lawsuit settled ‘to avoid divisive trial’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actor Robert DeNiro

Robert De Niro reveals he has welcomed his seventh baby aged 79

Blinken US Britain

US and UK oppose Syria’s re-admission to Arab League

Brazil’s Dani Alves

Court again denies Dani Alves’ request to be freed on bail

Donald Trump

Jury rejects rape claim against Donald Trump but finds him liable for battery

Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist and guilty of defamation New York civil case finds

'Greatest witch hunt of all time!': Donald Trump slams jury after it finds he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll
The ex-rugby star is trying to raise money by selling a property, according to HMRC

Ex-England rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio given time to clear £700,000 tax debt as he tries to avoid bankruptcy
Vladimir Putin delivers his Victory Day speech

West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day parade

Pakistan Imran Khan

Violence spreads throughout Pakistan after arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Man charged after police tasered him in east London and gunned down his two dogs after tense stand off
Mall Shooting Texas

Dallas shopping centre gunman researched attack for weeks, posts show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace
The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation
Police arrested several people at the Coronation

'Fake steward' plot to disrupt Coronation smashed as activists planned paint ambush - as police defend crackdown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit