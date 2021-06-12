Scaled-back Trooping the Colour takes place for Queen's official birthday

12 June 2021, 13:24

The Queen looks on as Guardsmen perform a mini Trooping the Colour
The Queen looks on as Guardsmen perform a mini Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A scaled-back Trooping the Colour has taken place at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Queen's official birthday.

The ceremony, usually held on Horse Guards Parade behind Whitehall, was restricted for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It meant the military commemoration of her official birthday was instead performed in the quadrangle of her Berkshire home.

Soldiers and musicians from the Massed Band of the Household Division marched onto the parade area at Windsor Castle ahead of the event.

The Guardsmen then showed off their iconic precision marching skills while maintaining a social distance of just over two metres.

This year's display replaced the normal, larger Trooping the Colour ceremony usually staged in central London.

Read more: Covid heroes celebrated in Queen's Birthday Honours

Read more: Queen and Royal Family host G7 leaders at Cornwall's Eden Project

Members of the Household Cavalry make their way down the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle
Members of the Household Cavalry make their way down the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

The monarch - whose actual birthday was on 21 April, when she turned 95 - was joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, on a dais in the castle's quadrangle in his role as Colonel of the Scots Guards.

Saturday's display included a gun salute and a mesmerising Red Arrows flypast.

The guardsmen involved have either been supporting local communities and the NHS during the pandemic or have served overseas on military operations.

On Sunday, the Queen will host US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for tea during their trip to the UK for the G7 summit.

It comes after the monarch published her Birthday Honours list on Friday night, with recognition for the scientists involved in developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab.

Read more: Queen to meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle for tea and Guard of Honour

Read more: Queen given rose to mark what would have been Philip's 100th birthday

The Queen enjoyed a scaled back Trooping the Colour for the second year running
The Queen enjoyed a scaled back Trooping the Colour for the second year running. Picture: Getty

Despite some coronavirus restrictions remaining in place, crowds still came out to enjoy the ceremony and the good weather on offer.

One woman told LBC reporter Charlotte Baker the atmosphere was "lovely" and that she "wasn't expecting to see so many people about".

She said the march had given her "goosebumps" despite the scaled back nature of the event.

Another pair of royal fans told LBC they had come out to support the Queen following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

"She'll be sad, but her duty comes first," they said

"She'll celebrate, but she'll have her treasured memories of the Duke of Edinburgh and today will be very special for her because he will be with her."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hong Kong Agnes Chow

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison
A second teenager has been charged over the shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson

Sasha Johnson: Second teenager charged over shooting of BLM activist
Saudi Hajj

Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 amid coronavirus restrictions
Emmanuel Macron reportedly offered an olive branch to Boris Johnson over the Brexit deal

'Franco-UK relations can reset if you stand by Brexit deal': Macron tells PM - reports
Elephants

China’s wandering elephants on the move again

The path is clear for Britain to seek a virtual trial in the case of Harry Dunn

Harry Dunn's mother 'welcomes' clear path for suspect's virtual trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists
The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient
Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave
Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London