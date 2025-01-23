Trump orders last JFK assassination files to be released as ‘all will be revealed’

23 January 2025, 21:51

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The newly inaugurated president said he’s ordering the release of all the remaining classified documents that include details on the notorious assassination of John F. Kennedy.

He has also ordered the release of files on the assassination of the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and files on JFK’s brother, former New York senator and US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

Trump made the announcement while speaking to reporters during a spontaneous signing ceremony in the Oval Office after a secretary handed him the order to sign.

Once Will Scharf, a White House Staff Secretary, told him what the order was, Trump said: “That’s a big one, huh?”

“A lot of people are waiting for this for a long time, for years, for decades,” he added, saying that “everything will be revealed” about the assassinations.

All three assassinations have been the subject of widespread conspiracy theories. 95% of files on JFK’s assassination have already been revealed.

Read more: Trump's 'blatantly unconstitutional' order to end automatic birthright citizenship blocked by judge

Read more: Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants

US President John F Kennedy in his motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza.
US President John F Kennedy in his motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza. Picture: Getty

The order will bring about a “full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” the order states.

During his first full day in office, Trump signed off a slew of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to pardoning January 6 rioters.

Other executive orders included the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organisation, ending birthright citizenship, and the "restoration of freedom of speech".

Trump rescinded a total of 78 Biden-era executive actions, after slamming his administration as the "worst in history".

Read more: Donald Trump to sign 'close to 100 executive orders' as thousands flock to Washington DC for inauguration day

Read more: US-UK relations will 'flourish' under Trump presidency, Starmer pledges

President-elect Donald Trump dances with The Village People at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.
President-elect Donald Trump dances with The Village People at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Picture: Alamy

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump promised his supporters a the Capital One Arena.

“And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kenedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Trump added

Trump had attempted to release these files during his first stint in office but faced considerable pushback from security officials.

95% of classified files relating to JKF’s death have already been released, CNN reports.

Lee Harvey Oswald has long been considered to former president’s killer and is believed to have acted alone.

However, many still believe some details are being withheld from the public and questions remain unanswered.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday, marking his second time entering the highest office - and the first time a convicted criminal does so.

He said a "thrilling" new era of national success had arrived, adding that he was feeling "confident and optimistic" about what is to come.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is a 'young psychopath' - but the sentencing rules are right, says ex-attorney general

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is a 'young psychopath' - but the sentencing rules are right, says ex-attorney general

Exclusive
MPs from Reform UK have called for a debate on the death penalty for criminals like Rudakubana following the killer’s sentencing hearing.

Reform MPs call for death penalty debate and CPS chief to be sacked after Southport killer jailed for 52 years

President Donald Trump signs an executive order

Trump's 'blatantly unconstitutional' order to end automatic birthright citizenship blocked by judge

Millions have received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind

Millions receive emergency alert after Met Office issues red danger to life warning for wind ahead of Storm Eowyn

Marr

'What punishment is enough?' Andrew Marr reflects on 52-year sentence of 'girl hating sadist' Axel Rudakubana

This is the moment the Southport killer's father tried to stop him going to his old school

Moment Southport killer's dad stops him going to old school after buying knives - a week before dance class murders

Inside the Southport killer's home

Inside Southport killer's bedroom: Chilling photos show triple murderer Axel Rudakubana's weapons cache

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King

Southport murder victims parents speak of 'lifetime of grief' after an act of 'pure evil'

Axel Rudakubana

How Axel Rudakubana descended into murderous rampage: Full timeline of Southport attack as killer jailed

Rudakubana was captured on CCTV moments before the shocking attack in Southport

Moments before murder: Chilling footage from taxi shows Southport killer minutes before stabbing three girls to death

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

Read in Full: Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy reacts to Southport killer's sentence

The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'likely to die in jail' as he's sentenced to 52 years for the murder of three girls

Police were called to Percy Road, Seacombe, last November

Man and woman charged with murder after death of three-month-old baby found unresponsive

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland

Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

Clarke was found in possession of a Soviet-era style AK-47 assault rife and ammunition

Man jailed after being caught with loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29

Southport attacker 'targeted us because we were vulnerable and easy prey,' admits dance teacher Leanne Lucas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves

Labour to soften non-dom tax changes after mass exodus of millionaires from UK revealed

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of a woman in Plymouth

Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth
d

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls
c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Sainsbury's has announced plans to axe 3,000 jobs

Sainsbury's to cut 3,000 jobs and close in-store cafes

Lynn Ban attends the 'House On Fire' New York Premiere

Singaporean Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dies weeks after ski accident

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls
The attack happened in a warehouse in Croydon

Horror as five taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

South of France , Province , Club Med Opio , swimming pool with loungers & grey gray rain clouds

Couple who sued over 'stale hotel croissants' on Provence getaway awarded £4k damages by judge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News