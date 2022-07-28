Children shouldn't be allowed to make 'irreversible' gender changes, says Truss

28 July 2022, 21:45

Liz Truss has said single sex toilets should return in schools
Liz Truss has said single sex toilets should return in schools. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Children should not be allowed to change gender and make "irreversible" decisions about their bodies, Liz Truss has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The foreign secretary was quizzed about same-sex toilets being introduced in schools during the pandemic while speaking at LBC's Tory hustings.

When asked about returning to single-sex toilets, Ms Truss said: "I completely agree with you - I have sought to clarify that as women's minister.

"I've been very clear that single-sex spaces should be protected, particularly for young people as well as vulnerable people - vulnerable women in domestic violence shelters, for example - and I can assure you, as Prime Minister, I would direct that to happen.

"It's a difficult time being a teenager - being a young girl - and you should be able to have the privacy you need in your own loo, so I 100% agree with you and I would make that happen.

In a follow up question from LBC's Nick Ferrari about pupils who are transitioning, Ms Truss added: "First of all, I do not believe that under-18s should be able to make irreversible decisions about their own bodies that they might come to regret later.

"It's very important to note that.

"And of course, schools should be sensitive - they can provide additional facilities - but it should not be at the expense of protecting young girls."

Read more: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak go head-to-head in LBC hustings

Read more: Liz Truss calls for 'more action' from France as families face 11-hour queues in Dover

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

as

Sunak says he had 'no choice' as he is accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss speaking at the Tory hustings

Truss says no gender surgery for kids as Sunak accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

More than 30 people demonstrated against the event held at Henleaze Library, with a similar number arriving to counter-protest shortly after

Clashes outside a Bristol library due to host a drag queen story time show

Archie Battersbee's parents failed in their life-support bid to the Supreme Court

Parents of Archie Battersbee fail in Supreme Court bid to keep their son alive

as

Anti-dairy activists pour milk on Harrods floor after 'occupying' Waitrose cheese aisle

Brits have been rocked by soaring energy prices while firms post bumper profits

Fury as energy firms post record profits while squeezed Brits face monthly bills of £500

Sir Keir Starmer hit back amid the row over the sacking of Sam Tarry

Keir Starmer hits back after sacking shadow minister for making up policy 'on the hoof'

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham

Complete guide to the Commonwealth Games 2022

tube

London Night Tube to fully reopen this weekend for the first time since pandemic

asdad

Tavistock gender identity clinic for children to be closed by NHS over safety fears

The officers deny the charges

Three Met cops shared 'racist and sexist' messages with Wayne Couzens in WhatsApp chat

The incident happened on a Virgin Atlantic flight travelling between London and Los Angeles

Brit passenger 'grabbed man by throat and tried to bite him' on flight to US

A judge has jailed a young man for the manslaughter of his grandfather in the first televised sentencing to take place at the Old Bailey

History made at the Old Bailey as judge jails killer paedophile for life on TV

Scotland's drugs death toll is still the worst in Europe.

'Heart-breaking' drugs deaths toll in Scotland revealed as numbers hit second worst losses on record
Exclusive
Caller tells Sadiq sexual harassment case evidence was lost because of staff annual leave

Woman's Tube harassment case dropped 'because staff holiday meant CCTV was lost'

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Pope

‘Rescind the Doctrine’ protest greets pope in Canada

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and S Korea
Russia Ukraine War

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

Fans during a screening of the final episode of Neighbours, at Federation Square in Melbourne (Diego Fedele/AAP via AP)

Star-studded Neighbours finale airs in Australia

Spain beach

Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach

Brittney Griner

Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner and Whelan
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks

A German Federal Police helicopter battles wildfires in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany

Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area

Tropical Disease

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

Martin Lewis has urged Tory leadership to address soaring energy bills

Martin Lewis issues urgent plea as British Gas profits skyrocket and Brits face £4k bills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London