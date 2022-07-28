Children shouldn't be allowed to make 'irreversible' gender changes, says Truss

By Emma Soteriou

Children should not be allowed to change gender and make "irreversible" decisions about their bodies, Liz Truss has said.

The foreign secretary was quizzed about same-sex toilets being introduced in schools during the pandemic while speaking at LBC's Tory hustings.

When asked about returning to single-sex toilets, Ms Truss said: "I completely agree with you - I have sought to clarify that as women's minister.

"I've been very clear that single-sex spaces should be protected, particularly for young people as well as vulnerable people - vulnerable women in domestic violence shelters, for example - and I can assure you, as Prime Minister, I would direct that to happen.

"It's a difficult time being a teenager - being a young girl - and you should be able to have the privacy you need in your own loo, so I 100% agree with you and I would make that happen.

In a follow up question from LBC's Nick Ferrari about pupils who are transitioning, Ms Truss added: "First of all, I do not believe that under-18s should be able to make irreversible decisions about their own bodies that they might come to regret later.

"It's very important to note that.

"And of course, schools should be sensitive - they can provide additional facilities - but it should not be at the expense of protecting young girls."

