Truss 'wants to boost migration' to ease shortage of workers

25 September 2022, 14:05

Liz Truss reportedly wants to boost migration
Liz Truss reportedly wants to boost migration. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss is pushing to boost immigration to ease shortages of workers.

She is reported to be aiming to reform the visa system and raise the cap on seasonal agricultural workers, as well as update the shortage occupations list, to boost recruitment of foreign talent.

But she could face challenges from her new home secretary, Suella Braverman, and trade secretary, Kemi Badenoch – with a senior source in Government saying that Brexit voters wanted to see migration brought under control.

The Times reports that Ms Truss has spoken about wanting to recruit broadband engineers from abroad so they can help fulfil a Government promise to ensure 85% of homes have access to full-fibre broadband.

She could also ease the requirements on English speaking in some sectors to boost recruitment, and ministers have discussed proposals for a new visa that would allow workers from one of the top 50 or top 100 universities in the world to move to the UK.

Liz Truss wants to boost immigration
Liz Truss wants to boost immigration. Picture: Alamy

Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, said on Friday that a new plan will be unveiled within weeks that would keep control of migration but allow for economic growth.

A senior source in Government said: "There is a view within the Treasury that migration is good for growth.

"That is a view that appears to be shared by the PM and the chancellor. We cannot tear up our immigration rules. People who voted for Brexit want to see controlled migration."

Read more: 'Scandals, too much Matt Hancock and even tractor porn': Rayner says 'enough is enough' to Tories

Any move to change migration rules could see increases of foreign workers in some sectors but decreases in others.

A senior Whitehall source said: "Businesses have been frustrated that the visa system, notably skilled work, has not been sufficiently responsive to specific shortages they have been facing. For example, the shortage occupation list that is part of the skilled worker visa has not been updated."

It follows the mini-budget on Friday, which generated criticism it was too beneficial to the rich and cut too much of Government revenue.

The Government says it will promote growth.

The key measures announced on Friday:

• Income tax: Basic rate will be cut by 1p to 19p and the 45p rate for top earners will be abolished from April 2023

• Stamp duty: The threshold for paying stamp duty was doubled to £250,000 - and for first time buyers it's been upped to £425,000

• Corporation tax: Planned rise from 19 to 25 per cent is scrapped

• National insurance: 1.25 per cent increase scrapped from November 6

• Bankers' bonuses: Cap axed

• Alcohol duty: Planned increase for beer, cider, wine and spirits all cancelled, coming into effect in February 2023

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Angela Rayner listed out her grievances with the Conservatives

'Scandals, too much Matt Hancock and even tractor porn': Rayner says 'enough is enough' to Tories

A ticket holder has claimed the EuroMillions prize

Lucky lottery ticket holder claims £171m EuroMillions prize

The incident happened in Taunton Avenue

Car ploughs into four pedestrians leaving two young men fighting for their lives

Harry reportedly wants changes to his memoir

Prince Harry 'wants last-minute changes to explosive memoir over fears passages looks insensitive after Queen's death'

Aiden Aslin has been freed

'I am your death': Harrowing words of Russian officer who tortured Brit Aiden Aslin

A maths teacher has been sacked after refusing to affirm a pupil’s gender change .

Maths teacher sacked after refusing to use teen pupil's preferred pronouns without parental permission

Liz Truss has hit back at criticism over the mini budget

Truss insists govt will 'usher in a decade of dynamism' as she defends controversial mini-budget

Police have arrested protesters across Russia.

Putin's riot police arrest more than 700 protesters following mobilisation order

John Winton McNab, 86, was found two days after being reported missing

Man, 86, found dead in crashed car two days after being reported missing

The Queen has been laid to rest with her family in Windsor.

Queen's final resting place: First image of monarch's ledger stone at Windsor released

Police are hunting four men in connection to disorder during the Euro 2020 final.

Police hunt men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

Paul Urey died in Ukraine

Family of aid worker who died in Ukraine speak of heartbreak as they close on £10k needed to repatriate him

The incident happened at on Southwell Road in Nottinghamshire

Two teenagers die and two people left with life-threatening injuries after Nottinghamshire horror crash

Russian troops are heavily involved in the voting process

Armed soldiers escort Ukraine voters in Russia's sham referendums as desperate Putin goes for land grab

Chris Philp defended the new tax cuts

'We aren't interested in the politics of envy and lower taxes for the rich is good': Minister defends mini-budget

The navy obliterated a target ship

Watch: Royal Navy obliterates ship in 'formidable display of firepower' as jets 'unleash fire and fury'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Protest

Winter’s approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine

Spain San Sebastian Film Festival

Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

Italy Election

Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

Fallen trees block a street and take down power lines

Canadian military sent in to assist after Storm Fiona lashes Atlantic provinces

Two men pose for a photo in front of a motorcade organised to support voting in a Russian-backed referendum in Luhansk (AP Photo)

Russian forces strike Ukrainian cities while votes takes place in occupied areas

Tropical storm Ian

Florida governor declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian nears

Storm Fiona tree damage

Houses washed into the sea and power knocked out as Storm Fiona lashes Canada

Corporal Joseph Puopolo

Remains of US soldier who went missing during Korean War are identified

Sergei Lavrov

We had no choice other than to attack Ukraine, Russia tells UN

Roger Waters

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex
winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London