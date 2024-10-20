Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against 'extreme noise levels' on London Underground

20 October 2024, 14:03 | Updated: 20 October 2024, 14:06

Tube drivers along the Victoria line have allegedly been asked to wear ear defenders
Tube drivers along the Victoria line have allegedly been asked to wear ear defenders. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

London Underground Tube drivers will deliberately reduce speeds to below 50mph to protest against 'extreme noise levels' of trains.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move comes as the RMT Union, which represents Tube drivers, voted to participate in industrial action against 'extreme' noise levels on the Victoria line.

TfL said that it was working to remedy the problem but confirmed that the extreme noise levels are unlawful and have "exceeded the legal limit".

In recent weeks, the noise levels have reportedly intensified, causing frustration among impacted Tube drivers.

However, TfL has stated that the noise levels are not the same levels experienced by passengers.

Tube drivers along the Victoria line have allegedly been asked to wear ear defenders until the problem is fixed.

Tube drivers may participate in 'go-slow' protests
Tube drivers may participate in 'go-slow' protests. Picture: Alamy

The RMT Union described the "noisy" trains as "extremely uncomfortable and distressing for drivers".

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The fact that members have voted by a massive majority for action over this matter should alert London Underground to the strength of feeling and act upon in accordingly.

"If London Underground workers are impacted by these unacceptable noise levels the general public are also being affected by it."

The complaints against Tube noise levels are not the first. TfL data shows that, between January 2020 and August 2022, there were more than 1,300 noise complaints made against Tube services.

TfL have said the noise levels are unlawful
TfL have said the noise levels are unlawful. Picture: Alamy

A TfL spokesperson said: "We regularly measure noise levels across the Tube network, and recent results identified an increase in the level of noise exposure that Victoria line train operators are exposed to during the course of their shift.

"We have plans in place to address this through further improvements to the infrastructure along the Victoria line...

"We are encouraging our trade unions to work with us to fix this issue, so we can avoid unnecessary and disruptive industrial action that will impact Londoners."

RMT union has not announced any dates for the 'go-slow' protests.

It comes after Aslef, another union representing Tube drivers, announced that 24-hour strikes will take place on November 7 and November 12.

RMT plans to strike on separate days between November 1 and November 8.

The strike action comes as RMT members rejected a pay offer that they "deemed wholly inadequate".

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan is reportedly 'confident' that the Tube strikes won't happen.

Aslef has supported RMT Union's complaints about the noise levels, stating that TfL has merely used a "band-aid approach" rather than thoroughly investigating the root cause of the noise, according to the BBC.

The union says that the Central, Northern and Jubilee lines are also impacted by the noisy trains.

If the issues aren't resolved, the union added that it may ballot Aslef members for industrial action against TfL.

According to City Hall data, TfL has spent nearly £30 million on 'rail grinding' in an attempt to decrease Tube noise levels.

