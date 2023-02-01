TUC chief tells LBC public support for strikes won't dwindle even if it forces people to miss a family funeral

1 February 2023, 09:57

Paul Novak tells LBC that public support for strikers will not dwindle
Paul Novak tells LBC that public support for strikers will not dwindle. Picture: Global/Alamy

By StephenRigley

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has told LBC that public support for strikes will not dwindle even if the disruption forces people to miss family funerals.

Answering calls from listeners on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Nowak said that the public would continue to support the strikers despite the effects on their everyday lives.

He said: "Our members are the public as well. Our railway workers use the NHS. Our NHS staff use the trains.

"When it comes down to public opinion the frustration should rightly be with the government. Why aren't they negotiating, why aren't they coming up with a solution."

Mr Nowak's comments come as 500,000 public sector staff grind Britain to a halt on walkout Wednesday.

Earlier Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told LBC that she would do "anything possible" to avert further strikes but that "inflation-busting" pay rises make no sense.

Gillian Keegan said she would do “anything possible” - but “only things that make sense” to avert further strikes.

“Clearly inflation-busting pay rises make no sense,” she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today.

“My responsibility is to… make sure our children get a world-class education, and to do that we need to make sure we recruit the best and retain the best teachers," she added.

Britain is to grind to a halt today during nationwide strike action by workers from a number of industries, including teachers, university workers, train drivers and civil servants.

The government has warned the nationwide industrial action will cause "significant disruption" to people's lives, with around 500,000 workers due to take part.

This would make it the biggest strike in a decade, according to the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Among those striking are members of the National Education Union, lecturers and librarians from the University College Union (UCU), and bus and train drivers from Abellio and Aslef unions.

In total, members from seven unions will go on strike.

The military is being drafted in to cover public sector workers during tomorrow's strike
The military is being drafted in to cover public sector workers during tomorrow's strike. Picture: Getty

Around 100,000 civil servants from 124 government departments are also set to strike in a row over pay and conditions.

This includes workers at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Some 600 military staff will be drafted as cover for striking public sector workers, as Downing street called the nationwide walkout "deeply concerning".

A spokesperson said: "I think the ongoing strike action is deeply concerning and will worry the public.

"We are putting in place significant mitigations which have previously helped reduce some of the impact from the strikes. But first and foremost, [we] would encourage unions to reconsider and continue discussions with the government."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. Picture: Getty

The mass walkout comes after teachers' unions said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had "squandered an opportunity" to avoid the strike action.

Around 23,000 schools are set to be affected by the strikes, which is the first of seven planned walkouts across England and Wales.

The Department for Education (DfE) has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers, but the NEU is demanding a pay rise above inflation, which stands at 10.5%.

Some parents will be forced to take leave from work due to the strikes, while the NEU estimates that around 85% of schools in England and Wales will be fully or partially closed today.

Teachers have already gone on strike in Scotland
Teachers have already gone on strike in Scotland. Picture: Getty

The national walkout comes as MPs backed plans that will aim to enforce minimum service levels for some public sectors during strikes.

Under the bill, which was passed by MPs with 315 votes, some employees would be required to work during industrial action and could face the sack if they refuse.

It will face more scrutiny in the House of Lords before it officially becomes law.

Ambulance workers will go on strike on February 10
Ambulance workers will go on strike on February 10. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, Unison union announced that thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10.

Unison announced the latest walkout in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West will take part in the strikes.

It means strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.

Downing Street said the strikes were "deeply concerning".Unison said that unless the government has a "major rethink" over NHS pay, it will announce strike dates running into March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The owners of the flats opposite the Tate Modern have won a legal battle over their privacy

Tate Modern neighbours win battle over viewing platform which lets people gaze into luxury flats ‘like a zoo’

Monarch Butterflies

Monarch butterfly numbers rebound in California

Male teacher in classroom with his students

What are teachers pay demands and what's their average salary?

Andrew Tate said 'you know i'm innocent' as he arrived at court

Andrew Tate shouts 'You know I'm innocent' as he arrives at Romanian court with his brother to appeal detention

Tributes were left to the girl as police surrounded the scene

Pictured: Girl, 4, killed in Milton Keynes dog attack as neighbours describe mother's 'piercing screams'

Beth Caruso

US state may exonerate witches centuries after executions

The Pope

One million flock to Pope’s Congo Mass on day of peace and forgiveness

Emperor Tamarin Monkey

Missing monkeys found, but zoo mystery deepens in Dallas

inquiry launched into claims firefighters took photos of dead women. Inset Ben Ansell

Firefighters accused of 'photographing dead bodies of women in car accidents and shared on WhatsApp'

The tiny radioactive capsule has been found after a huge search operation

Pea-sized radioactive capsule found by road in Australia after massive week-long search

Charlene An

Thai police apologise after Taiwanese actress’s extortion claims

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to appeal against second 30-day detention in Romania

Australia Radioactive Capsule search

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

Andrew was told to try charity work by the late Queen, it's been claimed

Queen 'wanted Prince Andrew to try charity work' so he could make comeback into public life

Taiwanese fighter jet

Taiwan scrambles air defences in response to Chinese incursions

Sean Turnell

Australia targets Myanmar and Iran with economic sanctions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

Dad told daughters ‘mummy’s lost’ as pal of missing mum Nicola Bulley says ‘we just want her home’
Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief seeks ‘more friends’ as Russia and China move closer

Hundreds of thousands of workers are walking out

Walkout Wednesday live: Britain struck by biggest strike in a decade as 500,000 workers take action
The screen at the Smoothie King Centre honours Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game

Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest three weeks after deadly assault by police

The NEU is on strike as part of the mass walkout on February 1

Is your child’s school closed during the teacher's strike? Full list of walkouts in your area
Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are going on strike today

Inflation-busting pay rises 'make no sense,' says Education Secretary as Britain grinds to a halt on Walkout Wednesday
It will be the second strike called by Border Force staff in recent months

Border Force officers to go on strike for four days during February half-term

Russell Causley has never revealed where he hid his wife's body

Wife killer Russell Causley who refused to reveal where he hid her body will be set free as govt won't appeal release
An icy mix covers Highway 114 in Roanoke, Texas

Winter freeze cancels 1,500 flights and leads to death in Texas

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman was nearly crushed by a massive boulder as it smashed through her house.

Woman narrowly avoids being flattened as colossal boulder crashes through home in shocking footage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday
Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit