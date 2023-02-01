TUC chief tells LBC public support for strikes won't dwindle even if it forces people to miss a family funeral

Paul Novak tells LBC that public support for strikers will not dwindle. Picture: Global/Alamy

By StephenRigley

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has told LBC that public support for strikes will not dwindle even if the disruption forces people to miss family funerals.

Answering calls from listeners on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Nowak said that the public would continue to support the strikers despite the effects on their everyday lives.

He said: "Our members are the public as well. Our railway workers use the NHS. Our NHS staff use the trains.

"When it comes down to public opinion the frustration should rightly be with the government. Why aren't they negotiating, why aren't they coming up with a solution."

Mr Nowak's comments come as 500,000 public sector staff grind Britain to a halt on walkout Wednesday.

Earlier Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told LBC that she would do "anything possible" to avert further strikes but that "inflation-busting" pay rises make no sense.

Gillian Keegan said she would do “anything possible” - but “only things that make sense” to avert further strikes.

“Clearly inflation-busting pay rises make no sense,” she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today.

“My responsibility is to… make sure our children get a world-class education, and to do that we need to make sure we recruit the best and retain the best teachers," she added.

Britain is to grind to a halt today during nationwide strike action by workers from a number of industries, including teachers, university workers, train drivers and civil servants.

The government has warned the nationwide industrial action will cause "significant disruption" to people's lives, with around 500,000 workers due to take part.

This would make it the biggest strike in a decade, according to the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Among those striking are members of the National Education Union, lecturers and librarians from the University College Union (UCU), and bus and train drivers from Abellio and Aslef unions.

In total, members from seven unions will go on strike.

The military is being drafted in to cover public sector workers during tomorrow's strike. Picture: Getty

Around 100,000 civil servants from 124 government departments are also set to strike in a row over pay and conditions.

This includes workers at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Some 600 military staff will be drafted as cover for striking public sector workers, as Downing street called the nationwide walkout "deeply concerning".

A spokesperson said: "I think the ongoing strike action is deeply concerning and will worry the public.

"We are putting in place significant mitigations which have previously helped reduce some of the impact from the strikes. But first and foremost, [we] would encourage unions to reconsider and continue discussions with the government."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. Picture: Getty

The mass walkout comes after teachers' unions said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had "squandered an opportunity" to avoid the strike action.

Around 23,000 schools are set to be affected by the strikes, which is the first of seven planned walkouts across England and Wales.

The Department for Education (DfE) has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers, but the NEU is demanding a pay rise above inflation, which stands at 10.5%.

Some parents will be forced to take leave from work due to the strikes, while the NEU estimates that around 85% of schools in England and Wales will be fully or partially closed today.

Teachers have already gone on strike in Scotland. Picture: Getty

The national walkout comes as MPs backed plans that will aim to enforce minimum service levels for some public sectors during strikes.

Under the bill, which was passed by MPs with 315 votes, some employees would be required to work during industrial action and could face the sack if they refuse.

It will face more scrutiny in the House of Lords before it officially becomes law.

Ambulance workers will go on strike on February 10. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, Unison union announced that thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10.

Unison announced the latest walkout in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West will take part in the strikes.

It means strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.

Downing Street said the strikes were "deeply concerning".Unison said that unless the government has a "major rethink" over NHS pay, it will announce strike dates running into March.