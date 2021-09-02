TV presenter suspended after inviting rapist onto show to demonstrate attacks using mannequin

2 September 2021, 00:08 | Updated: 2 September 2021, 00:10

TV presenter Yves de Mbella asked a rapist to recreate his attacks using mannequins
TV presenter Yves de Mbella asked a rapist to recreate his attacks using mannequins. Picture: Yves de Mbella/Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

A TV presenter in Ivory Coast has been suspended and fined after inviting a convicted rapist onto his show and asking him to demonstrate how he carried out his attacks.

Presenter Yves de Mbella asked the rapist to recreate his attacks using mannequins.

In the show, broadcast at prime time on Mondays, Mr de Mbella helped to adjust the dummy and quizzed him on his actions.

He asked how the rapist chose his victims, reportedly asking whether he preferred them "slim or fat".

He also reportedly asked whether the victims "enjoyed it".

Read more: Raab ‘not confident’ about number of Brits and refugees left behind in Afghanistan

Read more: Tim Martin's Wetherspoons hit by Brexit beer shortage

The segment of the show was met with outrage, with thousands of people signing a petition calling for those behind it to be penalised.

Ivorian rapper Priss’K branded it "disgusting, unacceptable, disrespectful, especially towards women".

Ivory Coast's independent communications council said the segment used obscene language, condoned rape and attacked the dignity of women.

Mr de Mbella and the channel, Nouvelle Chaine Ivorienne (NCI), have since apologised.

Mr de Mbella said he wanted to "raise awareness" but acknowledged he had "made an error" and apologised for the shock he caused.

"I'm also sorry for everything that was said or done during that sequence of the programme yesterday that hurt," he wrote on Facebook.

"I beg for forgiveness from all victims of rape."

The presenter was fined the equivalent of £2,600 and given a 3-day suspension.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August, but a leaked document reportedly warns of the country falling to the militant group

'Wrong and misleading' to suggest security report warned of Kabul’s rapid fall – Govt
TV presenter Declan Donnelly's black Range Rover was among around £750,000 worth of vehicles targeted by the group

Four plead guilty to plotting to steal luxury vehicles including one belonging to Declan 'Dec' Donnelly
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson denies spitting and blowing snot on videographer
UK schools have been closed for more than 40 per cent of days throughout the pandemic - more than almost all other European countries

'Not good enough': UK school Covid closures revealed as second longest in Europe
Kashmir-Syed-Geelani-Obit

Leading Kashmiri separatist Geelani dies aged 92

Dominic Raab was unable to say how many people have been left behind in Afghanistan.

Raab ‘not confident’ about number of Brits and refugees left behind in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London