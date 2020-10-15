Breaking News

Twitter down: Social media network crashes leaving users without access

15 October 2020, 23:06 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 23:48

Twitter appears to have crashed leaving users without access to the social media network
Twitter appears to have crashed leaving users without access to the social media network. Picture: Twitter
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Twitter users have been left without access to the social media network following a crash shortly before 10:30pm on Thursday.

Thousands of people have been reporting issues with the tech giant's app and website, with news feeds failing to load and users unable to send tweets.

Twitter's home page currently reads: "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

The DownDetector website said there had been more than 10,000 reports of problems shortly after 11pm on Thursday night.

Users reported error messages including "something went wrong" and "Tweet failed: There's something wrong. Please try again later."

Others were told that the service is "temporarily over capacity".

Read more: Twitter brands Trump's 'immunity' tweet 'misleading and harmful'

Read more: Twitter accounts of leading world figures hacked in Bitcoin scam

More than 13,000 Twitter problems have been reported according to the DownDetector website
More than 13,000 Twitter problems have been reported according to the DownDetector website. Picture: DownDetector

DownDetector's site appeared to show outage hotspots in the UK and in the US, however users in Japan, Brazil and other countries have also reported issues.

When trying to post a tweet, a message reading, "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot," appears.

One person jokingly commented: "Hasn't anyone tried pulling the plug then putting it back in again!"

Another said: "Anybody else having Twitter issues??? Tweets not loading, notifications are blank, etc...?"

On Sunday, Twitter branded Donald Trump's tweet about being "immune" from coronavirus and unable to spread it as "misleading and potentially harmful".

The US President wrote on his account on Sunday afternoon that he had been given a "complete sign off" from White House doctors on Saturday.

Mr Trump claimed that his "sign off" meant that he was now immune from Covid-19 and "can't get" or transmit the virus to other people.

Later on Sunday, the tech giant flagged the tweet saying it violated the social media company's rules over spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

However, it did not remove the tweet, instead choosing to leave it up as it believes "it may be in the public’s interest" for the post to remain accessible.

In July, the Twitter accounts of leading world figures and companies - including Kanye West, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Apple - were hacked by Bitcoin scammers.

Other names that were targeted in the cryptocurrency scam included Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Uber, and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accounts, all of which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked with a message posted on each, encouraging users to send $1,000 (£794) to a Bitcoin address.

In return, users were promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

In response to the hack, Twitter temporarily prevented all verified accounts with blue ticks from uploading tweets as it carried out an investigation.

This story is being updated...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A furious Andy Burnham has repeatedly spoken out against further lockdown measures in Manchester

Regions lead fightback against ‘flawed and unfair’ lockdown rules
Belgium Royal Family

Belgian King Philippe finally meets half sister

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will ban the sale of alcohol in Commons bars from Saturday

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle bans sale of alcohol in Commons bars
Election 2020 Trump

Trump takes swipe at disease expert Fauci over mask guidance

A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton

Police officer stabbed several times during lunchtime welfare check
MobilityX conference

German water firm pulls plug on Tesla over unpaid bills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?
Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's statement today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester
Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy

Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge
Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment
Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of 'horrendous' financial woes during Covid crisis

Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of how Covid is 'crushing' his business
NUS questions legality of plan for pre-Christmas Covid lockdown for English universities

NUS questions legality of pre-Christmas Covid lockdown plan for English universities

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London