Breaking News

Twitter down: Social media network crashes leaving users without access

Twitter appears to have crashed leaving users without access to the social media network. Picture: Twitter

By Nick Hardinges

Twitter users have been left without access to the social media network following a crash shortly before 10:30pm on Thursday.

Thousands of people have been reporting issues with the tech giant's app and website, with news feeds failing to load and users unable to send tweets.

Twitter's home page currently reads: "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

The DownDetector website said there had been more than 10,000 reports of problems shortly after 11pm on Thursday night.

Users reported error messages including "something went wrong" and "Tweet failed: There's something wrong. Please try again later."

Others were told that the service is "temporarily over capacity".

More than 13,000 Twitter problems have been reported according to the DownDetector website. Picture: DownDetector

DownDetector's site appeared to show outage hotspots in the UK and in the US, however users in Japan, Brazil and other countries have also reported issues.

When trying to post a tweet, a message reading, "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot," appears.

One person jokingly commented: "Hasn't anyone tried pulling the plug then putting it back in again!"

Another said: "Anybody else having Twitter issues??? Tweets not loading, notifications are blank, etc...?"

On Sunday, Twitter branded Donald Trump's tweet about being "immune" from coronavirus and unable to spread it as "misleading and potentially harmful".

The US President wrote on his account on Sunday afternoon that he had been given a "complete sign off" from White House doctors on Saturday.

Mr Trump claimed that his "sign off" meant that he was now immune from Covid-19 and "can't get" or transmit the virus to other people.

Later on Sunday, the tech giant flagged the tweet saying it violated the social media company's rules over spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

However, it did not remove the tweet, instead choosing to leave it up as it believes "it may be in the public’s interest" for the post to remain accessible.

In July, the Twitter accounts of leading world figures and companies - including Kanye West, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Apple - were hacked by Bitcoin scammers.

Other names that were targeted in the cryptocurrency scam included Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Uber, and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accounts, all of which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked with a message posted on each, encouraging users to send $1,000 (£794) to a Bitcoin address.

In return, users were promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

In response to the hack, Twitter temporarily prevented all verified accounts with blue ticks from uploading tweets as it carried out an investigation.

This story is being updated...