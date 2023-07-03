Two arrested over stabbing of boy, 15, and man, 23, in north London

3 July 2023, 21:27 | Updated: 3 July 2023, 21:29

A boy, 15, and a man, 23, were stabbed to death in Islington on Thursday
A boy, 15, and a man, 23, were stabbed to death in Islington on Thursday. Picture: Met Police/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Detectives investigating the deaths of Leonardo Reid, 15, and a man, 23, in north London have made two arrests.

The pair, aged 27 and 17, were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They are in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to Elthorne Road, Archway, to reports of a stabbing and Leonardo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old, who has not yet been named, died in hospital.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was later released with no further action.

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a "commotion" broke out late on Thursday.

Read More: Boy, 15, and man, 23 killed 'during music video shoot' as police launch double murder probe in north London

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington.
The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington. Picture: LBC

Police said in a statement on Friday that they believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Read More: Triple-killer father who strangled wife and infant children with a dressing gown cord while drunk jailed for life

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stockton Rush hired interns to work on the sub, it has emerged.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush hired 'university interns' to design electrical system of Titan sub

The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

Final image of UK businessman and his son before they boarded Titanic tourist sub on Father's Day

Georgia Saakashvili

Ex-president Saakashvili tells Georgian court he is spiritually fit

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

'New Conservatives' insist loyalty to Rishi Sunak as they call for 'drastic' cut to immigration levels

Turkey Sweden NATO

Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Is your local bank about to shut?

80 banks set to close this month in another blow to UK high street - is yours on the list?

Exclusive
Admiral Rob Baeur, chairman of the military committee of NATO, spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

Ukraine won't be given fighter jets until after counter-offensive against Russia, top NATO admiral tells LBC

Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork

“I wouldn’t want another family to suffer”: Uncle of victim to double child killer speaks out on Colin Pitchfork release

The man was tackled on the plane by other passengers.

Horrifying moment Brit tries to open plane door during take off before being tackled to floor by other passengers

LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Childcare, teachers' pay and adapting the curriculum are the biggest challenges facing education

Obit-Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19

Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Russia cut oil supply again in bid to boost prices

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply distressed' Robert De Niro breaks silence after death of his grandson aged 19

RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023

When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Last month was the hottest June on record.

Met Office issues stark warning over climate change after recording hottest June ever

Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices

Drivers paid an extra 6p a litre for fuel after supermarkets kept prices high, damning report finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saju Chelavalel has been jailed for life after killing his wife and two children.

Triple-killer father who strangled wife and infant children with a dressing gown cord while drunk jailed for life
'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful' says Dr Ros Clarke

'We must remember humans are body and soul': 'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful', top Anglican layperson says
Scott Peden tried to save his family

Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire 'started by charging e-bike'
An aeroplane above a french flag alongside the Arc De triumph at nightfall surrounded by police and riots

France travel advice: Is it safe to go and where are the riots happening?

Jan. 6 Arrest

Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested in Florida

The Prime Minister weighed in on the controversial stumping.

Rishi Sunak wades in to Ashes 'cheating' row saying Australia's behaviour 'not in the spirit of cricket'
Andrew O’Donnell (left) and Max Wall (right)

School leaver 'dies in shock' hours after friend 'suffers deadly fall' while holidaying in Greece
Thousands of lightning strikes can be seen for the first time

Watch thousands of lightning strikes flash on UK and across the world as new European satellite launches
Leon Gautier

Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

French riots in the streets and pictures of fire fighters putting out flames

Why are people rioting in France? The reason behind the French protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit