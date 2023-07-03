Two arrested over stabbing of boy, 15, and man, 23, in north London

A boy, 15, and a man, 23, were stabbed to death in Islington on Thursday. Picture: Met Police/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Detectives investigating the deaths of Leonardo Reid, 15, and a man, 23, in north London have made two arrests.

The pair, aged 27 and 17, were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They are in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to Elthorne Road, Archway, to reports of a stabbing and Leonardo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old, who has not yet been named, died in hospital.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was later released with no further action.

Shocked locals near Elthorne Road described how they were kept awake by a group of 40 youngsters who appeared to be recording a music video before a "commotion" broke out late on Thursday.

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington. Picture: LBC

Police said in a statement on Friday that they believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.