Two-bed flat with prison basement in old courthouse on the market for £750-a-month

12 September 2023, 17:58

This former court house with a jail underneath could be yours for £750 every month
This former court house with a jail underneath could be yours for £750 every month. Picture: OpenRent
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A former Magistrates Court with a jail in the basement has been converted into a two-bedroom flat...and it's on the market for £750-a-month.

While the upstairs has been converted into a traditional two-bedroom flat, with an open kitchen and lounge, the storage underneath shows the prison cells intact.

The former prison cells, which are being advertised as storage, do not come in the initial rental price, but can be used at an additional cost.

The flat has been converted from an old courthouse
The flat has been converted from an old courthouse. Picture: OpenRent

The Grade 2 listed building in Wakefield, Yorkshire, was converted into flats after the old courthouse shut down in 2016.

There had originally been plans for the courthouse to be turned into an office space, but developers decided on a modern flat conversion instead.

A description of the property reads: "The location of The Old Courthouse has a lot to offer prospective tenants.

"In the heart of the Civic Quarter with two shopping malls, the Ridings and Trinity Walk provide a huge variety of restaurants, cafes, and retail shopping, all within walking distance.

"Wakefield Westgate Station is a mere 250 meters away, which offers direct trains via the east cost mainline to Leeds city centre in 15 minutes and London Kings Cross in 2 Hours."

The former holding cells can be rented out for an extra fee
The former holding cells can be rented out for an extra fee. Picture: OpenRent

"The buildings original holding cells are available to be used as storage at additional cost," the OpenRent description added.

