'Elvis didn't stop anyone!': Woman defends husband after he jumps in late singer's pool at Graceland home

The British tourist was quickly reprimanded by Graceland security. Picture: TikTok/social media

By Kieran Kelly

A British tourist has been slammed after footage emerged of him jumping in the pool at Elvis' former home in Graceland, USA.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tourist Tommy Purcell ignored warning signs to stay away from the pool at the Graceland manor in Memphis, Tennessee, as he approached the water.

Purcell decided to enter the water via the diving board, already shirtless and in his swimming trunks as he approached.

The British tourist jumped into the pool before on-site security rushed to get Purcell out of the pool.

A number of people have criticised Purcell's behaviour, labelling him "disrespectful".

But his wife has furiously hit back at critics, claiming Elvis would not have wanted her husband arrested.

Read More: Quite the coop! Pigeons cause £15,000 worth of damage to London flat after tenants accidentally leave door open

Read More: Mother-of-three divides internet by breastfeeding husband, 30, claiming he is 'obsessed' with her breast milk

"Elvis caught someone jumping in his pool once and never stopped them," she said.

"He never got them arrested, told them to stay in the pool," she continued.

The couple have hit back at critics. Picture: social media

"We did get escorted because they don't want anyone else to get the idea to jump into it. And we weren't banned, so, yeah. How is that disrespectful?"

She added: "By the way, we love Elvis,' and ended the video blaming the commenter for being 'jealous."