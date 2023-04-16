Police appeal after two girls, 14 and 15, ‘raped after being approached by two men outside McDonald’s’

Two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, have allegedly been raped after being approached by a pair of men outside a McDonald’s in Nuneaton. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Police have appealed for information after two teenage girls were allegedly raped after being approached by two men outside a McDonald’s.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following reports of an attack on two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15 on Saturday night in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

The two men are believed to have gone up to the two girls outside a McDonald's on Queen's Road.

Warwickshire Police said it understood that of the girls was raped between the hours of 7pm and 8pm in Riversley Park, while the other girl was attacked in Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm.

The force are now appealing to the public for information, and have released descriptions of the two suspects.

A police statement read: "The first man is described as white, around 5ft 5ins in height, of skinny build, with tanned skin, straight black hair, and some facial hair, but not a full beard.

"He was described as wearing a black cap, black trousers, black puffer coat, and had pierced ears with diamond stud earrings.

"The second man is described as white, around 5ft 5ins in height, of skinny build, with pale skin and short black curly hair. He was believed to be wearing a black puffa coat, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers."

Police said two men are believed to have approached the two teenagers outside the McDonald's on Queen's Road in the town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“While no arrests have been made, a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 326 for the Riversley Park attack or 363 for the Jubilee Park attack of 15 April 2023.