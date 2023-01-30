Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

30 January 2023, 23:22 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 00:28

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kieran Kelly

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of an investigation into the killing of council worker Ashley Dale.

Ms Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, last year.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

Both men, aged 40 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale. Picture: Alamy

A 25-year-old man has also been taken into a police station for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three men have previously been arrested as part of the investigation.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection with Ms Dale's death to 15.

On what would have been her birthday last year, a family member said "life can never be normal again" without her.

Read More: Two cycling friends killed in horror crash after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

Read More: Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

A statement read: "On what would have been Ashley's 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be 'normal' again.

"Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable.

"Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley's parents, siblings and family.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale. Picture: Handout

"Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn't have been more proud of Ashley.

"A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again.

"We miss you Ash with all our hearts, and vow that justice for 'Our Ash' will be served."

Ms Dale's death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

Anyone with information can contact police on social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference 22000615873.

