Two men admit voluntarily castrating a man and removing his nipple and streaming it to depraved website

19 April 2023, 21:31

Three of the several people allegedly involved in the scheme to become 'nullos' pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today
Three of the several people allegedly involved in the scheme to become 'nullos' pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Two men have admitted castrating a man and removing his nipple in court as part of a "eunuch-maker" campaign.

Nathan Arnold, 48, from Kensington, admitted the partial removal of Marius Gustavson's nipple in 2019 - under direction from the Norwegian national.

Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham also admitted removing Gustavson's penis in 2017 - also under his instruction.

Gustavson is said to be the ringleader of the body modification conspiracy which also involved videos being uploaded to a "eunuch-maker" extreme website where people could pay to see the procedures.

The Metropolitan Police said charges in the case about a trio of men relate to offences against 13 alleged victims.

Arnold also pleaded guilty to possession of a banned local anesthetic which was stolen from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and also of extreme pornography.

Peter Wates, 66, from Croydon, was accused of being Gustavson's lieutenant in the sick plans, and admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm in nine incidents between 2016 and 2022.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC told the Old Bailey on Wednesday that Wates was a “key player who had a role as a surgeon in a very large number of procedures”.

The three who pleaded guilty were joined by Gustavson, who did not enter a plea, and other alleged co-conspirators David Carruthers, 60, Janus Atkin, 38, and Ashley Williams, 31, who all live in Newport.

They were also allegedly aided by Ion Ciucur and Jacob Crimi-Appleby.

The charges relate to an online trend of men becoming "nullos" by removing their penis and testicles.

“Woke” welcome signs for Channel migrants in Dover are to be replaced by notices making it "unambiguously clear" they have broken the law and will be removed from the UK.

'Woke' welcome signs for Channel migrants at Dover to be replaced as minister 'launches mobile phones crackdown'
The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony
Ilya Yashin

Moscow court rejects Kremlin critic’s appeal over prison term

