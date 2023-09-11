Two passengers taken away by police after they are caught having sex on easyJet plane

The flight had left Luton for Ibiza. Picture: social media/getty

By Kieran Kelly

Two plane passengers were taken away by police in Ibiza after they were caught having sex in a toilet on an easyJet flight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage posted on social media shows a flight attendant open the toilet door on the plane, which was on the way to Ibiza from Luton.

A number of passengers started cheering and shouting in horror as the flight attendant opened the door, with the couple looking flustered.

The flight attendant then turned around, putting his hand over his mouth in horror.

The incident happened on an easyJet flight to Ibiza. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8 was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard."

Bedfordshire Police, which covers Luton airport, is not involved in the incident.

Read More: Last orders on takeaway pints extended for 18 months as government pledge to help British pubs

Read More: Quite the coop! Pigeons cause £15,000 worth of damage to London flat after tenants accidentally leave door open

It is illegal to have sex in a public bathroom, according to Section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act, 2004.

The identity of the couple is not known at this stage.