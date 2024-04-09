Two people charged with murder after remains of woman discovered in Croydon park

Sarah Mayhew's remains were found. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Two people have been charged with murder after the remains of a woman were found in a park in Croydon.

Gemma Saundercock, 48, of Holmbury Grove in Croydon and Steve Samson, 44, of Burnell Road in Sutton, have been charged in connection with the death of Sarah Mayhew, 38.

Ms Mayhew's remains were found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon at around 9am on April 2.

Police arrested the pair on Saturday, and said that they were known to Ms Mayhew.

Samson has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child.

Those charges are currently being treated as unrelated to the murder investigation.

File photo dated 04/04/24 of police in Rowdown Fields. Picture: Alamy

Saundercock and Samson were set to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with murder and the prevention of the lawful and decent burial of a body.

Police said Ms Saunders' family had been informed of the development.

Commander Andy Brittain of the Met police said: "I would like to thank the detectives and officers across the Met whose expertise continues to enable this speedy and thorough investigation.

"The local community has also offered much support during this time, as officers carried out this vital work, and we are very appreciative of their efforts.

"My sincere condolences are with Sarah's family, and we will continue to support them as the investigation progresses."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.