Two packed holiday planes collide on tarmac at Palma airport in Mallorca

By Jasmine Moody

Two planes collided with each other on the tarmac of Palma de Mallorca Airport at 9am on Tuesday morning.

The collision caused the wingtip of one of the aircrafts to break.

However, the incident did not impact the operation of the Mallorcan airport, and it is understood that there were no injuries.

Both planes were performing ground manoeuvres before the incident, according to local media.

The Air Europa plane, which had flown the Barcelona-Palma route, arrived at the terminal and collided with the rear of the stationary Cóndor plane.

The collision occurred at a low speed, although both planes were damaged, with visible debris on the tarmac.

Emergency services were activated, but no one was hurt.

One passenger from the Cóndor plane described hearing a “loud noise as the plane braked before the impact”.

After the crash, the Air Europa plane was still able to continue moving until it reached the terminal before passengers were able to leave as normal.

The incident will be analysed by the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC), sources from airport authority Aena said.

One of the passengers from the Cóndor plane told Spanish news site Última Hora: “We heard a loud noise from the plane braking before impact.

“We have experienced it calmly, and there have been no injuries or scenes of panic.

“Emergency teams have immediately come to examine the plane, and they have asked us passengers to wait inside the cabin before being transferred by bus to the terminal.”

Other flights at the airport have not been impacted.

The Cóndor plane was delayed for 45 minutes and departed for Frankfurt at 10.30am.