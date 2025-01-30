Two teenage girls on student exchange from Morocco reported missing in London

Douae and Houda have been reported missing. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

Officers are searching for two teenage girls from Morocco on a student exchange who have been reported missing in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Douae, 14, and Houda, 15, were last seen leaving the hostel they were staying at in Tavistock Place, central London, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

They had arrived in London on Saturday January 25 for a week-long stay as part of a student exchange programme run by an independent company, Scotland Yard said.

Police said the girls were due to return to Morocco on February 1.

Read more: BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

The programme Douae and Houda are on is not attached to a specific school and is run by a private company, the force confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur from the Central North Command Unit said: "We are appealing for any information about Douae and Houda's whereabouts. They have travelled from Morocco and are in a city and country that is not familiar to them, so the longer they remain missing then the greater our concern for their welfare is.

"A team of detectives is working tirelessly to locate them and we are liaising with the Moroccan embassy and the company who organised the visit to ensure their families in Morocco are kept updated with any developments."

People with information that could assist police are asked to call 101 and quote the reference 01/7101825/25.

Anyone who sees Douae and Houda is asked to call 999 immediately.