Two teenage girls 'raped on canal towpath' over Easter weekend as a 17-year-old boy is arrested

The two alleged incidents happened on the towpath near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, according to Thames Valley Police. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Google

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two teenage girls were raped on a canal towpath over the Easter weekend.

The two alleged incidents happened on the towpath near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, according to Thames Valley Police.

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend, the alleged rapes took place on the tow path near Park Street between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday.

The 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, has since been arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape.

The boy has since been released on bail.

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend, the alleged rapes took place on the tow path near Park Street between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday. Picture: LBC / Google

With Thames Valley Police labelling the incident "concerning", local media has reported a police cordon remained in place along the Grand Union Canal on Sunday morning.

Forensics teams could also be seen at the scene following the alleged incidents.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth of Thames Valley Police, said: "This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

"Our specialist officers are working to support the victims in connection with this incident.

Read more: Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Read more: World's loneliest house? 'Magical' cottage tucked away in Scottish Highlands with no neighbours for miles

"Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

"Anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward.

"Also I would ask anyone who has CCTV, a dash-cam or a video doorbell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend, the alleged rapes took place on the tow path near Park Street between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday. Picture: LBC / Google

"Those with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230154466.

"Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."