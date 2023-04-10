World's loneliest house? 'Magical' cottage tucked away in Scottish Highlands with no neighbours for miles

Achnambeithach Cottage is tucked away in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tucked away in the Scottish Highlands, with no neighbours for miles, surrounded by the fields in the mountains - is this the world's loneliest house, or your dream home?

While most people consider how close the nearest school is, or public transport, when moving house, this cottage in the Scottish Highlands does not offer any of that.

But it does offer the chance at a peaceful life, with many taking to social media to label it "magical" and their "dream home".

Achnambeithach Cottage in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Getty

It is a secluded tiny white cottage, dating back to the early 20th century, and has been described online as having "magical" views of the surrounding valley.

Named Achnambeithach Cottage, it has two bedrooms and is perfect for those looking for peace and quiet, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

A video of the cottage has gone viral on TikTok, with several people commenting on its beauty.

Read More: World's loneliest homes: Five of the most isolated houses including tiny cottage buried in Scottish Highlands

Read More: The quiet north London house hosting a business that has 'sold £1bn of electronics to Russia since Ukraine invasion'

One user wrote: "I envy the person who lives in that house. Scotland is magical."

The tiny cottage is surrounded by "magical" views. Picture: Getty

Another said: "When we get older we can appreciate the small simple things. this is heaven. I think most of us would move here in a heart beat."

One user described it as his "dream cottage", adding: "Wild... I had a dream I lived in a cottage at the base of rocky hills and you had to cross a bridge to get there - This is literally my dream cottage."

A fourth user said: "That would be well nice to live there the scenery is amazing just Scotland’s amazing."