World's loneliest house? 'Magical' cottage tucked away in Scottish Highlands with no neighbours for miles

10 April 2023, 20:32

Achnambeithach Cottage is tucked away in the Scottish Highlands
Achnambeithach Cottage is tucked away in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tucked away in the Scottish Highlands, with no neighbours for miles, surrounded by the fields in the mountains - is this the world's loneliest house, or your dream home?

While most people consider how close the nearest school is, or public transport, when moving house, this cottage in the Scottish Highlands does not offer any of that.

But it does offer the chance at a peaceful life, with many taking to social media to label it "magical" and their "dream home".

Achnambeithach Cottage in the Scottish Highlands
Achnambeithach Cottage in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Getty

It is a secluded tiny white cottage, dating back to the early 20th century, and has been described online as having "magical" views of the surrounding valley.

Named Achnambeithach Cottage, it has two bedrooms and is perfect for those looking for peace and quiet, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

A video of the cottage has gone viral on TikTok, with several people commenting on its beauty.

Read More: World's loneliest homes: Five of the most isolated houses including tiny cottage buried in Scottish Highlands

Read More: The quiet north London house hosting a business that has 'sold £1bn of electronics to Russia since Ukraine invasion'

One user wrote: "I envy the person who lives in that house. Scotland is magical."

The tiny cottage is surrounded by "magical" views
The tiny cottage is surrounded by "magical" views. Picture: Getty

Another said: "When we get older we can appreciate the small simple things. this is heaven. I think most of us would move here in a heart beat."

One user described it as his "dream cottage", adding: "Wild... I had a dream I lived in a cottage at the base of rocky hills and you had to cross a bridge to get there - This is literally my dream cottage."

A fourth user said: "That would be well nice to live there the scenery is amazing just Scotland’s amazing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police at the scene in Louisville

Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu retracts firing of defence minister amid tension

The shock landing took place at Dublin airport

Terrifying moment sparks fly from Ryanair plane after nose wheel collapses during landing

France Marseille Building Collapse

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

Lucy Dee died three days after her daughters were killed in a shooting

'Our family of seven is now a family of four': Rabbi who lost wife and two daughters 'numb' after West Bank killings

Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm whether they will attend King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry's failure to meet Coronation RSVP date raises 'serious security issues for royals'

Damaged houses in Bakhmut

More than 200 troops head home as Ukraine and Russia swap prisoners

Joe and Jill Biden during the White House Easter egg roll

Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid

A PSNI Land Rover was damaged by petrol bombs

Masked protestors petrol-bomb police car in Londonderry on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

China has conducted three days of military drills in Taiwan, which considers itself a sovereign state

China warns against Taiwan independence as it ends three days of military drills

The activists getting tackled by security

Oil just stopped: Activists wrestled to the ground as they tried to spray-paint dinosaurs at exhibition

Police authorities at the scene of the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Five people killed and eight injured in mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Biden arriving on Marine One at the White House Egg Roll

Joe Biden confirms he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but will not formally announce yet

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak calls for Northern Irish politicians to 'get on with governing' on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Chinese navy ships take part in a military drill in the Taiwan Strait in April

China’s military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend

Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry allegedly swore at Charles on the phone in a row over money

Prince Harry 'swore at Charles' on the phone in a row over money, with the King then 'refusing to take his son's calls'
People march to the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

Police have released this e-fit as they track a flasher in Haringey

Haringey flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to two women in March

Dele Alli pictured appearing to inhale nitrous oxide

Dele Alli seen surrounded by gas canisters with balloon in mouth, after ministers announced plans to ban nitrous oxide
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France

Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps

Swedish supergroup ABBA paid tribute to their long-time guitarist Lasse Wellander who sadly died of cancer on Good Friday

ABBA pay tribute to long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander after his death aged 70

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him kissing boy

Benice and Chris Ryley

Pub landlords refuse to back down after 'racist' golliwog dolls seized by police, as Suella Braverman also wades in
Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry defended her leader's attacks on Rishi Sunak

Emily Thornberry backs Starmer's attack ads on PM's record on child sex abuse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will go to and from Westminster Abbey via the same route.

King Charles' coronation procession only a quarter as long as the Queen's, with fears some royal fans could miss out
The royal family arriving at their Easter church service

King Charles leads royals to traditional church service in first Easter since death of the Queen
Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry losing Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Haven't Tories dominated British politics for 13 years?' asks Chris Bryant after professor says new elite is left-wing

Haven't Tories dominated British politics for 13 years asks Chris Bryant, after professor says new elite is left-wing
Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'
Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit